Bulgaria to See Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds on Friday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to See Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds on Friday @Pixabay

Friday, February 20, will bring dynamic and cloudy weather throughout Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Atmospheric pressure is below the monthly average and is expected to remain largely stable. Precipitation is forecast for most regions, with stronger winds in the east and challenging conditions in the mountains.

Night and morning: first showers and snow in higher areas
During the night, cloud cover will continue to increase from the west. Winds will be weak to moderate from the east-southeast, shifting to south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures overnight will range between -1° and 4°, with Sofia around 1°.

By Friday morning, rain will begin in the western half of the country, while snow is expected above 1400–1500 meters in the mountains.

Afternoon: precipitation spreads eastward
Cloudy skies will dominate through the day. After noon and into Friday night, precipitation will reach central and eastern regions, becoming particularly heavy in the Rila-Rhodope area. Snow-covered regions may face icing conditions. Winds will strengthen in the east, blowing moderately to strongly from the south-southwest, while the rest of the country sees lighter east-southeast winds.

Maximum daytime temperatures will range from 8° to 13° nationally, reaching up to 15° in the east, remaining 5°–8° in the northwest, and around 10° in Sofia.

Mountains: stormy conditions and blizzards
Mountain regions will experience cloudiness with precipitation concentrated in western massifs. Snow is expected above 1400–1500 meters, with rain at lower elevations. The Rila-Rhodope area will see significant and prolonged precipitation. Strong, gusty winds from the south-southwest will create blizzard conditions in highlands and mountain passes. Temperatures will reach approximately 5° at 1200 meters and 0° at 2000 meters.

Black Sea coast: clouds and evening rain
The Black Sea coast will see broken clouds in the morning, thickening in the afternoon, with rain possible in the evening. Winds will be moderate to strong from the south-southwest, shifting to east-northeast by night. Maximum coastal temperatures will range between 9° and 13°, with sea temperatures of 5°–7° and wave heights at 2–3 points.

Weekend outlook
On Saturday, strong east-northeast winds will continue in northern and eastern Bulgaria, with temperatures near freezing. Snowfall is expected in central and eastern regions, with rain and snow in southern areas. Blizzard conditions, snow drifts, and accumulation are likely.

By Sunday morning, precipitation will largely cease, winds will weaken and shift to north-northwest. Western Bulgaria will see clearing skies and daytime temperatures of 8°–10°, while eastern regions remain colder, with highs of only 2°–3°.

weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

