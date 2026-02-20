Bulgaria Makes Pedophilia Registry Partially Public to Protect Children
The National Assembly has approved amendments to the Child Protection Act that make part of the National Register for Cases of Pedophilia accessible to the public.
The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad. Neynsky stated that Georgiev did not specify his location, but the two are expected to discuss the formal transfer of responsibilities on Friday.
Neynsky highlighted her main priorities, which include an active diplomatic policy in the Balkans, maintaining a clear stance on the war in Ukraine, and advancing Bulgaria’s bid for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). She also emphasized that the Foreign Ministry is prepared to respond quickly if the number of Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad needs adjustment beyond the limits currently set by law. This matter has been returned to the National Assembly for consideration following the president’s veto.
Regarding US President Donald Trump’s initiative on Gaza (Board of Peace), which involves Bulgaria, Neynsky said the situation remains unclear. While Bulgaria has expressed political support, it is not yet determined whether the initiative constitutes an international treaty. The issue is expected to be discussed with the Special Representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov.
Further reading: A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace
Looking ahead, Neynsky announced that she will depart on Monday to attend a meeting of the European Union Council of Foreign Ministers, marking her first major engagement in her new role.
Nadezhda Neynski returns to a role she held in the 1997–2001 SDS government, during which Bulgarians gained visa-free access to EU countries. She subsequently chaired the United Democratic Forces (SDS), served as an MEP, and was Bulgaria's Ambassador to Turkey from 2015 to 2020.
