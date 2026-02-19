Bulgaria’s Election Commission Launches Preparations for April 2026 Snap Vote

Politics
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched the practical phase of preparations for Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 19, 2026 under Presidential Decree No. 58. The process is moving forward in line with the timelines and responsibilities set out in the Electoral Code.

As part of this work, the Commission has approved the official election calendar and adopted a series of key decisions governing the organization of the vote. According to the CEC, these steps lay the administrative and procedural foundation for the conduct of the elections.

Over the past two weeks, the Commission has also initiated public procurement procedures linked to the technical and logistical aspects of machine voting, as well as the production of materials for the voter information campaign. The aim is to ensure that citizens receive accurate and timely guidance ahead of election day.

To support coordination across institutions, the Central Election Commission has invited the Prime Minister and designated members of the Council of Ministers to a working meeting scheduled for tomorrow, focused on the organization and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Further reading: Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

