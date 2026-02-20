Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Society » INCIDENTS | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected. The presence of diesel fuel on the surface is being treated as a strong indication that the vessel suffered an accident and sank in this area.

Further reading: Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

Searches along the coastal rocks did not reveal any signs of the crew or physical remains of the ship. According to participants in the operation, the depth at the location of the spill is about 38 meters, which significantly complicates the work. The sonar equipment available to the volunteer teams has so far been unable to clearly identify an object on the seabed.

Experienced diver Nayden Nedev, who joined the search effort, said that after failing to find anything along the rocks, the team decided to inspect the exact coordinates where the vessel disappeared. It was there that they came across the diesel stain. While this suggests the ship went down, he stressed that nothing can yet be said about the fate of the three crew members. The hope remains that they managed to deploy a lifeboat and were carried away by sea currents, increasing the chances that they could still be found alive.

The coordinates of the oil spill have been forwarded to the Border Police, who are expected to organize a more detailed underwater inspection using specialized divers. Small boats and jet skis are continuing to search hard-to-reach areas of nearby bays, while the wider operation has included a helicopter from the “Chaika” naval air base, the frigate “Drazki,” a drone, and multiple volunteer teams patrolling the coastline between Sozopol and Primorsko.

One of the volunteers involved in the search is a son of Captain Hristo Spasov, who said the family is clinging to the hope that his father and his 25-year-old brother are still alive on a lifeboat. Despite the discovery of oil slicks and debris in the area, authorities have not yet officially confirmed that they originate from the missing vessel.

Later reports indicated that the frigate “Drazki” and the naval helicopter have been withdrawn from the operation, with an official statement from the Maritime Coordination Center expected to formally conclude the search effort.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: oil, ship, Sozopol, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Makes Pedophilia Registry Partially Public to Protect Children

The National Assembly has approved amendments to the Child Protection Act that make part of the National Register for Cases of Pedophilia accessible to the public.

Society | February 20, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Following the initial busy period at the start of 2026, the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has moved into a steadier and more predictable phase. Both citizens and businesses are now operating calmly with the new currency.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria to See Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds on Friday

Friday, February 20, will bring dynamic and cloudy weather throughout Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:13

Bulgaria’s New Foreign Minister Sets Focus on Ukraine, OECD, and Balkans Policy

The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad

Politics » Diplomacy | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria: Borissov Reviews Zhelyazkov Cabinet Achievements and Calls for Full Election Mobilization

GERB leader Boyko Borissov met with ministers from the outgoing “Zhelyazkov” cabinet after they formally handed over power to the caretaker government, using the gathering to review the work of the administration and outline the party’s next political ste

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Election Commission Launches Preparations for April 2026 Snap Vote

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched the practical phase of preparations for Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 19, 2026 under Presidential Decree No. 58

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 18:30

Tragedy Near Vidin: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies in Collision with Truck

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:41

Bucharest-Bound Bus Slides into Ditch Near Bulgarian Village, Passengers Safe

A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region.

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:10

Second Student Death in a Year Shocks Haskovo School

A tragic incident has once again drawn attention in Haskovo. On 14 February 2026, a 16-year-old student from the Atanas Burov Finance and Economics High School took his own life at his home

Society » Incidents | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:15

Newborn Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Playground in Sofia

A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.

Society » Incidents | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria