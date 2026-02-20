Bulgaria Makes Pedophilia Registry Partially Public to Protect Children

The National Assembly has approved amendments to the Child Protection Act that make part of the National Register for Cases of Pedophilia accessible to the public. The register will now provide information including the names of convicted individuals, the nature of their crimes, and the sentences imposed. For foreign nationals residing in Bulgaria who have been convicted abroad, the register will also disclose their country of origin.

Tsveta Rangelova of "Revival", the party that proposed the amendments, emphasized the importance of transparency: “Those convicted of pedophilia should not remain anonymous. Citizens have the right to know which offenders are among us.” She cited the Petrohan case as an example where institutions tasked with protecting children failed to act, leaving parents to safeguard their children on their own.

Hamid Hamid from DPS-New Beginning added that incidents of crimes against minors are becoming increasingly brazen, highlighting the urgent need for measures to combat this growing problem.