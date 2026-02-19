South Korea Sentences Former President Yoon to Life in Prison for 2024 Insurrection

World | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:26
Bulgaria: South Korea Sentences Former President Yoon to Life in Prison for 2024 Insurrection

A South Korean court has convicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of insurrection, handing him a life sentence for his December 2024 martial law declaration, which judges ruled was a deliberate attempt to paralyze the National Assembly. Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon stated that Yoon’s actions mobilized security forces in an illegal effort to seize unchecked power, detain politicians, and undermine constitutional order. The court noted that his declaration caused substantial social disruption and that Yoon had shown no remorse for his actions.

Yoon, 65, had abruptly declared martial law on December 3, 2024, citing threats from "anti-state forces" and alleging North Korean interference, claiming the measures were necessary to restore constitutional order. Martial law lasted only six hours, as lawmakers quickly secured the assembly and prevented the military from taking control. The announcement sparked protests, market turmoil, and confusion among international allies, including the United States.

Prosecutors had initially pushed for the death penalty, the only other possible sentence for insurrection under South Korean law, but the country maintains an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment, with no executions since 1997. Yoon had already received a five-year prison term on lesser charges and faces multiple ongoing criminal cases. The court also sentenced former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to 30 years in prison for his role in the attempted power grab.

Throughout the proceedings, Yoon consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that his actions were intended to protect freedom and counter what he described as a “legislative dictatorship.” Prosecutors, however, characterized his conduct as a lust for power and an attempt to establish a long-term authoritarian rule. The court emphasized that his martial law declaration inflicted severe social costs and reaffirmed the life sentence. Yoon has the right to appeal the verdict.

The former president’s tenure had been marked by controversy, including his handling of a deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush, allegations of corruption involving his wife Kim Keon Hee, and criticism for economic mismanagement. Yoon’s political rise had initially gained him recognition for his anti-corruption efforts and his role in the 2016 impeachment of Park Geun-hye. However, his failed attempt to seize power in 2024 has drawn historical parallels to military coups in South Korea between 1960 and 1980, rekindling memories of political instability.

Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, was earlier sentenced to 20 months in prison in January 2026 for unrelated bribery charges, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of the former presidential household. Outside the courthouse, thousands of Yoon supporters protested, calling for the charges to be dropped, while the court emphasized that the legal process must proceed regardless of public pressure.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yoon, prison, South Korea, Insurrection

Related Articles:

Massacre in Zaporizhzhia: 16 Killed as Russian Bombs Obliterate Prison

Russian forces launched a series of deadly air and missile strikes across southern Ukraine overnight on July 28–29, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing significant casualties in multiple regions

World » Ukraine | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Georgi Semerdzhiev Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Fatal Car Crash in Sofia

Former footballer Georgi Semerdzhiev has received a final sentence of 20 years in prison for causing a devastating car crash in Sofia in July 2022 that claimed the lives of two young women

Crime | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 16:37

Bulgaria: Man Receives 5-Year Sentence After Slashing Wife in Domestic Violence Incident

A 36-year-old man, who attacked his wife with a mock knife, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Crime | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 16:32

Martial Law Fallout in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Filed Against President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's political crisis deepened on Wednesday as opposition parties submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

World | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 09:02

Martial Law Crisis in South Korea Ends Following Lawmakers’ Intervention

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced early Wednesday that he would lift the martial law imposed during a dramatic series of events the night

World | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 22:44

US to Maximize Military Aid to Ukraine Before January; South Korea Weighs Direct Arms Supplies

South Korea has not ruled out the possibility of directly supplying arms to Ukraine, a potential shift in Seoul's policy following reports that North Korean soldiers are being trained

World » Ukraine | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonia Faces Urgent Need for Constitutional Change and Stronger Governance, Says MEP

European Parliament member Thomas Waitz stressed the urgent need for greater political commitment in North Macedonia to overcome the ongoing deadlock on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that progress must remain merit-based and closely tied to funda

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

Tensions Escalate: Trump Prepares US Forces for Potential Iran Operation

The United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying warships, fighter jets, and aerial refueling aircraft in what could form the foundation for a sustained campaign against Iran

World | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:00

BREAKING: Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Allegations Amid Epstein Inquiry

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, has been taken into custody in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

World | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 13:26

Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, North Macedonia and Romania Confirm Corridor 8 as Key EU Connectivity and Security Axis

Albania, Italy, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Romania have formally recognized Corridor 8 as a strategic axis for South-Eastern Europe

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:00

UN Experts Warn Epstein Abuse Network May Meet Threshold for Crimes Against Humanity

A group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council has warned that abuses linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may meet the legal definition of crimes against humanity, citing the scale, organisation and intern

World | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:31

Former Army Chief Says Security Officers Tried to Intimidate Him in Wartime Ukraine

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has publicly described an alleged 2022 incident in which officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) entered a temporary military comm

World » Ukraine | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria