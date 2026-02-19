South Korea Sentences Former President Yoon to Life in Prison for 2024 Insurrection

A South Korean court has convicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol of insurrection, handing him a life sentence for his December 2024 martial law declaration, which judges ruled was a deliberate attempt to paralyze the National Assembly. Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon stated that Yoon’s actions mobilized security forces in an illegal effort to seize unchecked power, detain politicians, and undermine constitutional order. The court noted that his declaration caused substantial social disruption and that Yoon had shown no remorse for his actions.

Yoon, 65, had abruptly declared martial law on December 3, 2024, citing threats from "anti-state forces" and alleging North Korean interference, claiming the measures were necessary to restore constitutional order. Martial law lasted only six hours, as lawmakers quickly secured the assembly and prevented the military from taking control. The announcement sparked protests, market turmoil, and confusion among international allies, including the United States.

Prosecutors had initially pushed for the death penalty, the only other possible sentence for insurrection under South Korean law, but the country maintains an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment, with no executions since 1997. Yoon had already received a five-year prison term on lesser charges and faces multiple ongoing criminal cases. The court also sentenced former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to 30 years in prison for his role in the attempted power grab.

Throughout the proceedings, Yoon consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that his actions were intended to protect freedom and counter what he described as a “legislative dictatorship.” Prosecutors, however, characterized his conduct as a lust for power and an attempt to establish a long-term authoritarian rule. The court emphasized that his martial law declaration inflicted severe social costs and reaffirmed the life sentence. Yoon has the right to appeal the verdict.

The former president’s tenure had been marked by controversy, including his handling of a deadly 2022 Halloween crowd crush, allegations of corruption involving his wife Kim Keon Hee, and criticism for economic mismanagement. Yoon’s political rise had initially gained him recognition for his anti-corruption efforts and his role in the 2016 impeachment of Park Geun-hye. However, his failed attempt to seize power in 2024 has drawn historical parallels to military coups in South Korea between 1960 and 1980, rekindling memories of political instability.

Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, was earlier sentenced to 20 months in prison in January 2026 for unrelated bribery charges, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of the former presidential household. Outside the courthouse, thousands of Yoon supporters protested, calling for the charges to be dropped, while the court emphasized that the legal process must proceed regardless of public pressure.