Tensions Escalate: Trump Prepares US Forces for Potential Iran Operation

The United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying warships, fighter jets, and aerial refueling aircraft in what could form the foundation for a sustained campaign against Iran, should President Donald Trump authorize action. Trump, who previously ordered strikes on Iran, has repeatedly threatened further military measures if ongoing nuclear negotiations fail to produce a replacement for the 2018 deal he abandoned.

According to reports from CNN and CBS, US forces could be ready to launch strikes as early as this weekend, although Trump has not yet made a final decision. Senior adviser Susan Ziadeh of the Center for Strategic and International Studies noted that the sheer volume of deployed firepower in the region creates its own momentum, making it increasingly difficult to reverse course.

Naval Presence

Currently, Washington maintains 13 warships in the Middle East, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, nine destroyers, and three littoral combat ships, with additional vessels on the way. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is traveling from the Caribbean to the region, escorted by three destroyers. The presence of two carriers in the area simultaneously is rare and reflects the scale of the US military buildup. Last year, two carriers were in the Middle East during Israel’s 12-day campaign targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Air Assets

The United States has also sent a fleet of aircraft to the region, including F-22 Raptors, F-15s, F-16s, and KC-135 refueling planes. Recent flight-tracking data shows multiple KC-135 tankers, E-3 Sentry airborne warning planes, and cargo aircraft operating in or near the Middle East, supporting potential combat operations.

Context of Protests and Threats

The deployment followed Iran’s crackdown on mass protests that began over economic grievances but evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. Trump had threatened military intervention in response to potential violence against protesters and encouraged Iranians to seize state institutions. While he postponed strikes last month after Iran reportedly halted executions under US pressure, threats have resumed.

Diplomatic channels remain active. Indirect talks in Geneva between US and Iranian officials aimed at preventing escalation have produced only “guiding principles,” with major differences still unresolved, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She emphasized that while there is some progress, the US is prepared for military action if necessary, urging Iran to make a deal.

Iran’s Position

Iranian officials insist its nuclear program is peaceful, with uranium enrichment essential for energy production. Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s atomic energy agency, stressed that no country can deny Iran the right to enrich nuclear fuel, while reaffirming compliance with International Atomic Energy Agency rules. Israel, the US, and Europe remain skeptical of Tehran’s assurances.

Potential Scale and Regional Coordination

US outlets report that operations against Iran could begin imminently, with a possible campaign lasting weeks. CBS noted that the USS Abraham Lincoln, with nearly 80 aircraft, is positioned about 700 kilometers off Iranian shores, while the USS Gerald Ford is en route. The Pentagon has reportedly relocated some personnel to Europe or the US as a precaution. Israel is expected to participate alongside US forces.

US Assets in Bulgaria

Amid the buildup, seven US Air Force tanker aircraft and three transport planes, including C-17s and C-130s, were observed at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 1, along with several Boeing 747s. Security analyst Milen Keremedchiev noted that these assets are likely transiting to the Middle East and signal an imminent escalation.

International Reactions

Russia has warned that strikes on Iran would be extremely dangerous, potentially involving nuclear risks. Iran has stated it seeks no war but will defend its stated red lines while remaining open to diplomacy. Washington has made clear that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority, though Tehran maintains its program is civilian and has expressed readiness to limit activities if sanctions are lifted.

Additional Developments

In parallel, Trump criticized the UK government’s plan to transfer control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, citing the strategic importance of Diego Garcia for potential operations against Iran. While the US approved the deal, Trump publicly warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer against proceeding, drawing criticism from UK opposition figures and prompting debate over the base’s long-term use.

Further reading: Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran