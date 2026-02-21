Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Bulgaria: Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Following the initial busy period at the start of 2026, the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has moved into a steadier and more predictable phase. Both citizens and businesses are now operating calmly with the new currency.

Public perception of the transition has been largely positive, helping to stabilize support for eurozone membership and easing earlier concerns about short-term impacts. According to the latest survey by Alfa Research, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance, 74% of citizens report being well-informed about the euro adoption process and the steps required at the national level. This figure is approaching the 85% awareness rate reported among businesses. Awareness of practical aspects of the transition has also reached its highest level since monitoring began in April 2025.

Since early February, all daily transactions, financial operations, and administrative work are conducted exclusively in euros. Citizens can continue exchanging lev funds: commercial banks and post offices in areas without bank branches offer free conversion until June 30, 2026, while the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will provide unlimited, fee-free exchange indefinitely. Any issues related to currency exchange or banking services can be reported to the BNB via email at notes-and-coins@bnbank.org or bnb-delovodstvo@bnbank.org.

Dual price display remains a crucial tool for ensuring transparency. Until August 8, 2026, all prices must be shown in both euros and leva. Consumers who encounter incorrect pricing, rounding errors, or discrepancies between euro and leva values can report these to the Consumer Protection Commission by phone at +359 700 111 22 or via email at contact@kzp.bg.

Supervision of prices and trade practices continues to be heightened during the spring months. Suspected violations related to cash receipts or fiscal documentation can be submitted to the National Revenue Agency by phone at +359 700 18 700 or by email at infocenter@nra.bg. Likewise, any suspicions of unjustified price increases can be reported simultaneously to both the Consumer Protection Commission and the National Revenue Agency through the respective contact channels.

