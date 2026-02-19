Bulgaria: Syrian National Sentenced to Four Years for Sexual Assault and Theft in Sofia

Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.
The case stems from an incident on September 6, 2023, at a public transport stop in Sofia. The defendant, identified as D.L., forced a 49-year-old woman, C.K., to engage in sexual acts without intercourse and undressed her. He subsequently took BGN 50 from the victim.
A pre-trial investigation addressed violations under Article 150, paragraph 1, and Article 194, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code. During the proceedings, expert evaluations were conducted, and witness testimonies pointed directly to D.L. as the perpetrator of the acts.
The Sofia District Court found D.L. guilty and imposed a prison sentence to be served under strict conditions. The ruling can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.
A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.
The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday
The Ministry of Interior has published a report detailing its investigation into the activities of the association linked to Ivaylo Kalushev. The document is now publicly available on the Ministry’s website.
A teacher from the Pleven region has been taken into custody over allegations of sexual abuse involving two 13-year-old girls
The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace