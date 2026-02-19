Bulgaria: Syrian National Sentenced to Four Years for Sexual Assault and Theft in Sofia

A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.

The case stems from an incident on September 6, 2023, at a public transport stop in Sofia. The defendant, identified as D.L., forced a 49-year-old woman, C.K., to engage in sexual acts without intercourse and undressed her. He subsequently took BGN 50 from the victim.

A pre-trial investigation addressed violations under Article 150, paragraph 1, and Article 194, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code. During the proceedings, expert evaluations were conducted, and witness testimonies pointed directly to D.L. as the perpetrator of the acts.

The Sofia District Court found D.L. guilty and imposed a prison sentence to be served under strict conditions. The ruling can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.