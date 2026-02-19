North Macedonia Faces Urgent Need for Constitutional Change and Stronger Governance, Says MEP

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:01
Bulgaria: North Macedonia Faces Urgent Need for Constitutional Change and Stronger Governance, Says MEP European Parliament member Thomas Waitz

European Parliament member Thomas Waitz stressed the urgent need for greater political commitment in North Macedonia to overcome the ongoing deadlock on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that progress must remain merit-based and closely tied to fundamental principles, particularly the rule of law, BGNES reported. His remarks come in relation to the draft report on North Macedonia for 2025, which will be presented to the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) on February 26, with amendments accepted until March 6.

The report calls on the European Council to publicly and unambiguously indicate its intention to advance North Macedonia to the next phase of EU accession negotiations once conditions outlined in the Council’s July 2022 conclusions are fulfilled. The document also references the 2017 Treaty on Good Neighbourhood, Friendship and Cooperation between Bulgaria and North Macedonia as a guiding framework.

Waitz highlighted that while there have been some positive developments, reform in key areas - including judicial independence, anti-corruption measures, and the broader rule of law agenda - remains inadequate. He stressed that advancing these reforms is critical not only for EU accession but also for building democratic institutions that effectively serve citizens and restore public trust. Waitz called for decisive action from political actors to overcome current stalemates and to demonstrate tangible, credible progress.

No progress has been made on constitutional amendments due to potential blockades and bilateral disputes,Waitz noted, adding that political will from all stakeholders - including the government and ruling majority MPs - is essential to break the impasse. He argued that amid geopolitical instability, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and uncertainties surrounding the transatlantic alliance, Europe must present a united front. The draft report is intended as a starting point for negotiations, with the final version to cover additional issues.

The document underlines the importance of constructive cross-party cooperation, effective parliamentary oversight, and adherence to rule of law principles. It encourages consistent engagement with neighbouring countries to strengthen regional stability and trust. Infrastructure development, particularly on transport and energy corridors 8 and 10, as well as environmental legislation, is highlighted as an area needing continued investment.

The report also stresses compliance with recommendations from the OSCE/ODIHR and the Venice Commission, including greater transparency in political party financing and political advertising. Concerns are raised over media concentration and disinformation campaigns that threaten democratic values and North Macedonia’s EU ambitions.

Waitz highlighted the need to improve the situation of non-majority communities, addressing language rights, combating discrimination, and promoting diversity. He pointed to persistent shortcomings in judicial independence and anti-corruption measures, noting that corruption remains widespread in multiple sectors.

Finally, the report emphasizes the broader regional context, underscoring the role of cross-border cooperation and the integration of key transport corridors to support economic development, stability, and mutual trust in Southeast Europe.

