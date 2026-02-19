BREAKING: Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Allegations Amid Epstein Inquiry

World | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 13:26
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, has been taken into custody in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. The arrest comes as police examine his activities as a UK trade envoy, including alleged sharing of sensitive information with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on 19 February and remains in custody. Searches are ongoing at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. The police have not publicly named Mountbatten-Windsor in line with national guidance, citing the active nature of the investigation and the need to avoid contempt of court.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated that the investigation followed a thorough assessment and emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and objectivity of police work. He acknowledged the significant public interest and said updates would be provided as appropriate.

The arrest coincided with Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his 66th birthday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Photographs published online showed unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at his residence, conducting searches and gathering evidence.

The anti-monarchy group Republic welcomed the arrest, claiming it was influenced by their pursuit of a private prosecution after previous police reluctance to investigate. Republic CEO Graham Smith highlighted that the group had submitted a crime report, and said their lawyers would continue to provide information on related alleged offences. Smith called on senior royals Charles and William to clarify what they knew about the allegations.

Historically, no senior British royal has been arrested in modern times. The last instance dates back to King Charles I, who was detained in 1647 during the English Civil War and later executed for high treason. Mountbatten-Windsor’s sister, Princess Anne, was fined under the Dangerous Dogs Act in 2002 but was not arrested.

The arrest follows the release of emails by the US Department of Justice suggesting that Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded confidential reports on official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, and shared investment briefings related to Afghanistan with Epstein in 2010. These emails form part of the ongoing police assessment.

Mountbatten-Windsor is now the first senior royal in recent history to face arrest. Thames Valley Police continue to investigate the alleged misconduct, while emphasizing adherence to legal procedures and the proper handling of evidence throughout the inquiry.

