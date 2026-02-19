Bulgaria: Peevski Rejects Gyurov Cabinet, Citing Threats to Children and Morality

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning parliamentary group, issued a strongly worded statement in response to the swearing-in of the “Gyurov” caretaker government before the National Assembly. Peevski said his group did not honor the oath of the new cabinet, arguing that it “does not represent servants of the people” and labeling the process as “hypocrisy and substitution.” He criticized the government for failing to address what he described as the most serious threats to Bulgaria’s children.

Further reading: Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

In his statement, Peevski referred to the caretaker cabinet as the “Yotova-Soros-Petrohan” government and pledged that his party will actively oppose it. He framed the appointment as part of a broader threat, pointing to “atypical” schools and universities, NGOs, media outlets, and surrogate parties, which he linked to what he called the “Soros sect” and Sorosoidism. According to Peevski, these forces endanger morality, democracy, and national values, and have allowed pedophiles to harm children, referencing the Petrohan case as one example.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Gyurov Defends Caretaker Cabinet as Parties Clash Over Fair Elections

The DPS-New Beginning leader emphasized that his party will not stand by as the state undergoes what he described as a “disintegration of statehood.” He stated that the party will employ all parliamentary tools to defend Bulgaria’s democracy, morality, and the integrity of families. Peevski also criticized President Iliana Yotova for selecting the caretaker cabinet, describing her decision as “the big compromise” due to an uncertain political future, and holding her fully accountable for it.

Concluding his statement, Peevski reiterated that the protection of citizens, families, and children is non-negotiable for the DPS, asserting that the party will resist any pressure, manipulation, or influence from networks he characterized as “Sorosoid, pedophile, and perverted.” He framed this stance as a matter of principle and national responsibility.