Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria’s Caretaker Cabinet as Opposition Questions Choice of Deputy PM

Deputy Chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Denitsa Sacheva, voiced strong criticism of the new caretaker government immediately after its swearing-in, calling the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for fair elections a “false start.” Speaking to journalists in the National Assembly, she questioned the choice of Stoil Tsitselkov, noting that his background does not inspire confidence in the government’s ability to ensure a transparent and impartial electoral process.

Further reading: Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

Sacheva acknowledged that President Iliana Yotova had a limited selection for nominating a caretaker prime minister and that during consultations, GERB had proposed alternatives that could have broadened her options. Nevertheless, the party disagrees with the notion that the president bears no responsibility for the cabinet’s composition. She emphasized that Yotova had the opportunity to influence the selection of government members, even if the prime minister’s nomination was constrained.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Who's Who in Andrey Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet

On the caretaker government’s role, Sacheva criticized what she described as a “moral narrative” from Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, arguing that the cabinet should focus solely on ensuring state functions run smoothly and on organizing fair elections, rather than pursuing broad political reforms. She stressed that a caretaker government must remain equidistant from all parties and avoid setting political agendas beyond its mandate.

Further reading: New PM Gyurov: “No Revanchism, Only Fair Elections and Accountability”

Concerns about the Deputy Prime Minister for fair elections were heightened by questions raised in parliament about Tsitselkov’s past, including allegations of arrests for drug possession and drunk driving in 2010, 2011, and 2014, highlighted by TISP chairman Toshko Yordanov. Sacheva criticized the double standards in moral expectations, arguing that those in charge of election fairness must meet the highest standards themselves.

Political analysts offered mixed assessments of the caretaker cabinet. Teodor Slavev described it as a limited institution whose main purpose is to restore trust in the electoral process, warning that parties may use it as a “punching bag” during the campaign. Alexander Simov referred to its formation as an “occult ritual” aiming to revive the WCC-DB coalition, while Hristo Panchugov echoed that the cabinet lacks substantial powers, focusing mainly on ensuring transparent elections.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

Other experts, however, viewed the cabinet more positively. Political scientists Stoycho Stoychev and Georgi Prodanov highlighted the wide spectrum of members included, ranging from older to younger figures and from various political backgrounds, calling it a “pleasant surprise” and an effort to demonstrate inclusivity. Kancho Stoychev noted that right-wing parties remain underrepresented and that systemic judicial issues, such as the replacement of the Prosecutor General, remain unresolved, emphasizing that the priority should be trust in the electoral process rather than specific personnel choices.

Further reading: Caretaker Government Appointed in Bulgaria, Early Elections Set for April 19