Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections

GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19. The party announced the upcoming congress in newspapers on Friday, highlighting that the agenda will focus on electing new leadership bodies, including the chairman. While the election of the chairman is largely formal and Boyko Borissov is expected to retain his post, changes are anticipated within both the Executive Committee and among the party’s deputy chairmen.

Currently, the deputy chairmen are Tomislav Donchev and Daniel Mitov. The Executive Committee also includes Zhivko Todorov, Todor Todorov, Tsveta Karayancheva, Yordanka Fandakova, Dimitar Nikolov, Denitsa Sacheva, Ivan Totev, Ilter Beizatov, Kostadin Angelov, Todor Krastev, and Delyan Dobrev. Recent media reports suggested that Dobrev might leave politics and GERB, citing alleged tensions with Borisov. However, Dobrev later confirmed he would remain in the party, dismissing the speculation as exaggerated.

Under the party statute, national assemblies are convened at least once every four years by the decision of the Executive Committee. The previous assembly was held on November 8, 2024. Delegates to the assembly are elected from municipal organizations according to procedures and quotas set by the Executive Committee. Participants include municipal leaders, regional coordinators, regional managers, members of parliament, ministers, governors, mayors, chairmen of municipal councils, members of the Executive Committee and Control Committee, as well as Members of the European Parliament elected on GERB’s list.

The National Assembly holds the authority to adopt, amend, or supplement the party statute, determine party policy, elect the chairman, deputy chairmen, and remaining members of the Executive and Control Committees, and dismiss members of these bodies, including ex-officio members. Decisions at the assembly are made by a simple majority, ensuring that party leadership and internal structures are formally reviewed and renewed ahead of the election campaign.