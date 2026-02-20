US Planes Spotted in Bulgaria as Tensions With Iran Intensify (UPDATED)

A notable presence of US military aircraft has been observed at Terminal 1 of Sofia Airport in Bulgaria, according to former Deputy Foreign Minister and security analyst Milen Keremedchiev. In a post on Facebook, he reported that seven US Air Force tanker aircraft, used for aerial refueling of combat jets, are currently stationed at the airport.

His remarks come amid growing international reporting that Washington is preparing for possible military action against Iran. According to CNN, US forces are operationally ready, although President Donald Trump has not yet taken a final decision on whether to authorize strikes. Other US media outlets have described the current military buildup in the Middle East as the largest since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Update: The Ministry of Defense confirmed that US Air Force aircraft are currently stationed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, following media reports. The deployment is part of training exercises linked to NATO’s enhanced vigilance operations. The ministry noted that accompanying personnel are present to maintain and service the aircraft.

“The Republic of Bulgaria supports the pre-deployment of United States aircraft and airfield support equipment for the purpose of conducting training related to the implementation of Enhanced Vigilance Activities (eVA) activities in accordance with the Access, Basing and Overflight Agreements.” This is stated in a position statement of the US Embassy in Bulgaria for bTV. The new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nadezhda Neynski, told journalists that she had requested information regarding the US aircraft in Bulgaria and would inform them when she learned something.

The New York Post, citing former Pentagon official and Atlantic Council fellow Alex Plitzas, reported that the scale of the deployment suggests preparations for a potentially prolonged air campaign. The Wall Street Journal similarly noted that hundreds of fighter, support and refueling aircraft have already been positioned in and around the region, with a second US aircraft carrier also en route.

Israeli daily Haaretz quoted a senior US military official as saying that a strike could come as early as this weekend, though early next week was described as more likely. The same report said that the Pentagon plans to relocate part of its personnel from the Middle East to Europe or back to the United States within days, as a precaution against possible Iranian retaliation. Despite these preparations, US officials stress that a final political decision has not yet been made.

At the same time, diplomatic channels remain open. Indirect talks between the United States and Iran have taken place in Geneva, focusing on Tehran’s nuclear program, but have so far failed to produce tangible progress. A senior Iranian official said the negotiations hinge on Washington avoiding what Tehran views as unrealistic demands.

Moscow has reacted sharply to the possibility of US strikes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that military action would amount to “playing with fire” and could lead to extremely dangerous consequences, including the risk of a nuclear incident. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, for his part, said Iran does not seek war but will not cross its stated red lines under pressure, while continuing to express readiness for a diplomatic solution.

Washington maintains that it is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “by one means or another.” Tehran has repeatedly denied pursuing nuclear arms, insisting its program is civilian in nature, and has signaled willingness to limit nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.