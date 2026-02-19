Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

The caretaker government headed by Andrey Gyurov officially entered office after taking the oath before the National Assembly in the presence of President Iliana Yotova. Gyurov and the ministers pledged to observe the Constitution and the law, declaring that all their actions would be guided by the public interest.

Addressing the plenary hall in his first speech as caretaker prime minister, Gyurov said the cabinet assumes full responsibility for organizing and conducting fair parliamentary elections. He stressed that the task goes beyond administration and requires trust, civic engagement and institutional integrity. Speaking against the backdrop of internal political tension, he said the government would lead the country until a regular cabinet is formed, without emotional rhetoric or unrealistic promises, but with restraint, professionalism and a clear sense of responsibility.

Gyurov underlined that the caretaker cabinet would not pursue political advantage and would act impartially. He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to its European and Euro-Atlantic orientation, describing it as a strategic value and a guarantee of security and prosperity rather than a tactical choice. The government, he said, would continue cooperation with partners in the EU, NATO and the UN, and would support international efforts for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine within the framework of international law.

Calling on citizens to take part in the April 19 vote, Gyurov urged Bulgarians not to surrender their right to choose or allow their ballots to be used for private interests. Elections, he said, are the only legitimate way out of the political crisis and the only mechanism capable of restoring confidence in institutions.

Beyond election organization, the caretaker prime minister outlined a set of priority tasks. These include maintaining financial stability through a long-term budget framework, implementing measures related to euro adoption, and preparing the foundations for the 2026 state budget. He also highlighted the need for fair and transparent allocation of funds to municipalities, regular payment of pensions and social benefits, restoration of legality in the prosecution system, normal functioning of the judiciary, guarantees for national security, and improved transparency in institutional communication. Special attention will also be paid to organizing voting abroad in coordination with the Central Election Commission and Bulgarian communities.

Gyurov insisted that there are no hidden political arrangements behind the caretaker cabinet and no “coalition mathematics”. The government, he said, will not act with revanchism but with clear rules, accountability and calm governance. According to him, success will be measured by higher voter turnout and public recognition of the elections as fair.

Following the oath-taking, an official handover ceremony took place at the Council of Ministers, where former prime minister Rosen Zhelyazkov transferred power to Gyurov. Zhelyazkov described the moment as one of responsibility and continuity, thanking his outgoing ministers and ministry staff, and expressing confidence that his successor would build on achievements while correcting mistakes. Gyurov responded that democracy allows citizens to change power through the ballot box and that restoring trust requires transparency, unity and economic stability.

As part of the transition, ministers assumed control of their respective portfolios. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov retained his position. New roles were introduced, including a Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, while responsibilities for European funds were restructured. The reshuffle marked a full shift from the regular government to the caretaker administration.

Some parliamentary groups boycotted the oath ceremony, while others left the chamber during Gyurov’s address. Political reactions followed immediately. President Yotova said she would closely monitor the implementation of the government’s announced priorities, emphasizing transparency and depoliticization. She noted that while she approved the cabinet proposed by Gyurov, responsibility for ministerial choices lies with him, adding that she has reservations about some appointments and would not hesitate to voice concerns if they prove justified.

Opposition voices were sharply divided. Delyan Peevski announced that his parliamentary group did not attend the ceremony, accusing the cabinet of hypocrisy and political dependence, and pledging strong parliamentary resistance. MECH leader Radostin Vassilev questioned the neutrality of several ministers and criticized President Yotova for approving the cabinet while distancing herself from responsibility, calling for the withdrawal of specific nominations.

From WCC-DB, MP and former justice minister Nadezhda Yordanova said her formation would judge the caretaker government strictly by its actions, particularly in sensitive cases involving the judiciary. She stressed the need for full investigations, legal accountability and reforms guaranteeing professionalism and political neutrality in judicial institutions.

Despite the polarized reactions, the caretaker cabinet formally assumed office immediately after the ceremonies. Gyurov reiterated that the government would begin work without delay, focused on fair elections, institutional stability and public trust, until a regular government is formed.