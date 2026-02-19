Caretaker Government Appointed in Bulgaria, Early Elections Set for April 19

Vice President Iliana Yotova has formalized the appointment of a caretaker government headed by Andrey Gyurov, the presidency announced on Thursday.

With a separate decree, Yotova also set the date for early parliamentary elections, which will take place on April 19, 2026. A further decree determines the numbering, names, and territorial boundaries of the electoral districts for the vote.

The move follows Gyurov’s presentation of the proposed caretaker cabinet to Yotova on Wednesday. After reviewing the lineup, the head of state approved the nominees and confirmed that the interim government would be appointed.

Before formally assuming office, Gyurov is required to resign from his position as deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, a step that must be approved by the National Assembly. Later on Thursday, Gyurov and the caretaker ministers are expected to take the oath before parliament. This will be followed by a formal handover of power at the Council of Ministers.

The composition of the caretaker cabinet combines figures who have served in previous interim and regular governments with professionals entering politics for the first time. Its announcement has prompted divided reactions across the political spectrum.

Representatives of WCC-DB, Gyurov’s former political partners, described the nominees as experienced individuals rather than prominent political personalities. Former president Rumen Radev, who stepped down in January to run in the elections, characterized the cabinet members as party and political figures.

From the opposition, GERB and DPS-New Beginning said the caretaker government was Yotova’s personal responsibility. GERB suggested links to Radev, while DPS argued that the cabinet was connected to WCC-DB.

The appointment comes more than two months after the resignation of the previous government, formed by GERB, BSP and TISP, with parliamentary backing from DPS-New Beginning. That cabinet stepped down in December amid the largest nationwide protests Bulgaria has seen in decades.

Under the constitution, Yotova, who is completing the presidential term following Radev’s resignation, could choose a caretaker prime minister from a list of ten senior officeholders. Gyurov was among five who indicated readiness to accept the role. The others included Deputy Ombudswoman Maria Filipova, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Dimitar Glavchev, and his deputies Silvia Kadreva and Margarita Nikolova.

Yotova is expected to attend the swearing in of the caretaker cabinet in the National Assembly. Immediately afterward, a formal ceremony will mark the transfer of authority from the outgoing government of Rosen Zhelyazkov to the interim administration led by Gyurov.