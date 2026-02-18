Summer 2026 Sees New Burgas-Radom Connection for Holiday Travelers

Wizz Air, the leading airline in Bulgaria by market share, has announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Burgas with Radom, Poland. Flights on this line will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, beginning on July 21, 2026, at the peak of the summer travel season. Tickets are now available through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, starting from €24.99* per one-way journey.

Radom, located in Poland’s Mazovia region, is increasingly recognized as a destination for short breaks and cultural tourism. The city offers visitors a blend of historical architecture and modern urban life, including its central square and the Cathedral of St. Virgin. With a vibrant calendar of festivals and cultural events, Radom also provides easy access to Warsaw, making it an appealing entry point for exploring Central Poland.

The new Burgas–Radom connection opens opportunities for Bulgarian travelers to reach a lesser-known but growing tourist region in Poland. Wizz Air’s strategy focuses on offering alternative destinations that combine cultural appeal with affordability, expanding its network beyond major capitals and enhancing travel options for both short city trips and longer holidays.

In addition to this new route, Wizz Air maintains strong operations from Burgas, linking the Bulgarian Black Sea coast with several major European cities, including London Luton, Budapest, and key Polish destinations such as Warsaw, Katowice, Gdansk, and Lublin. The expansion not only strengthens outbound travel but also promotes inbound tourism to Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea region, further reinforcing the airline’s long-term investment in the local market and regional connectivity.

Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, highlighted the importance of the route: “Launching direct flights from Burgas to Radom supports our strategy to stimulate holiday travel and connect Bulgaria with new European destinations. Bulgaria and Poland are key markets for both inbound and outbound tourism, and this new connection will boost interest in the Black Sea coast for the summer season. We are pleased to offer passengers affordable fares and convenient travel, while contributing to the growth of maritime tourism in Bulgaria.”

Currently, Wizz Air operates 65 routes from Bulgaria to 18 countries, with a fleet of ten aircraft based locally. Since beginning operations in 2005, the airline has transported more than 33.2 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, reflecting its commitment to the Bulgarian market. In 2025, Wizz Air flew over 15,000 flights within the country, carrying more than 3.1 million passengers. Operational performance has improved significantly, with on-time accuracy rising by 8.5% year-on-year and a flight performance rate of 99.6%. For the current winter season, the airline is offering over 1.6 million seats in Bulgaria, marking a 42.6% increase compared to the previous year and reaffirming its leadership in affordable air travel and connectivity.

*The one-way fare includes the administrative fee and a small cabin bag (40x30x20 cm). Checked luggage and larger cabin items incur additional charges. Prices are valid for bookings via wizzair.com and the WIZZ app only and are subject to limited availability.