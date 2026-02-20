Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, North Macedonia and Romania Confirm Corridor 8 as Key EU Connectivity and Security Axis

Albania, Italy, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Romania have formally recognized Corridor 8 as a strategic axis for South-Eastern Europe, emphasizing its political, economic, and security significance, BGNES reported. The five countries signed a joint declaration in Tirana, affirming their commitment to develop the corridor into a functional artery of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), with a direct role in supporting the gradual integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union. Bulgaria was represented at the event by Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolay Pavlov.

The declaration underlines that Corridor 8, linking the Adriatic and Black Seas, holds triple importance - political, economic, and security - and serves as a key driver of regional cohesion and European integration. Coordinated implementation is expected to address historical connectivity gaps in South-Eastern Europe while enhancing the EU’s visibility and impact in the region.

Security and military mobility were highlighted as central components of the project. The five nations reaffirmed their intention to prioritize Corridor 8 within the framework of closer EU-NATO cooperation, contributing to the defense of the South-Eastern and Eastern flanks of the Alliance. The declaration recalls the 2024 Washington Summit Letter of Intent, which established plans for a Harmonized Military Mobility Corridor along Corridor 8.

From an economic perspective, the declaration emphasizes that investments in sustainable, resilient, and interoperable infrastructure are vital for the gradual integration of the region into the EU’s Single Market. Funding is expected to come from European instruments such as the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), IPA III, and the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF). The document also condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine and reaffirms support for international efforts to achieve lasting peace.

The five countries agreed to institutionalize the five-party format as a permanent political platform to expedite Corridor 8’s development and ensure it remains a national and European priority. The declaration draws on prior discussions, including the first ministerial meeting in Brindisi in July 2023, Brussels talks in December 2025, and the 2024 Washington Summit agreement on a Harmonized Corridor for Military Mobility.

The ministers emphasized Corridor 8’s strategic value as a political, economic, and security framework that strengthens European convergence, regional cooperation, and the EU integration of the Western Balkans. Timely and coordinated project implementation is expected to overcome longstanding connectivity gaps, build trust among neighbors, and deepen people-to-people ties, particularly among youth.

Regional economic integration is a core objective, as Corridor 8 is designed to enhance trade flows, improve logistics, and strengthen supply chains, increasing resilience in crises. Investments in interoperable and sustainable infrastructure are crucial for linking the region to the EU Single Market.

On security matters, the corridor will play a key role in military mobility and broader defense initiatives under EU-NATO cooperation, while countering hybrid threats, disinformation, irregular migration, and external malign influence. Its development supports NATO’s regional plans and strengthens the security of the South-Eastern and Eastern flanks.

Finally, the ministers reiterated their commitment to mobilizing European funds, international financing, and public-private partnerships to ensure Corridor 8’s functionality and sustainability. The five-party format will continue as a permanent platform for political dialogue and coordination, accelerating the corridor’s development as a fully integrated element of European connectivity, prosperity, and security.