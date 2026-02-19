Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections
GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19
A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol. The last detected signal came from northeast of Cape Korakya. Three people were on board the vessel at the time.
Authorities, including the Maritime Administration, the Border Police, and the Navy, are fully engaged in the search. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Burgas is overseeing the operation, which has been activated under the National Plan for Maritime Search and Rescue.
Efforts so far have been hampered by severe weather, with strong winds, heavy seas, and icy conditions preventing aircraft deployment. A motor rescue boat from the Maritime Administration and a Border Police patrol boat initially joined the search but had to return to base due to the worsening conditions.
The Bulgarian Navy’s frigate "Drazki" has been deployed to survey the area, while all participating agencies continue coordinating closely to locate the vessel and its crew. Officials emphasize that the operation is ongoing and fully mobilized, with safety and rapid response as priorities.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city.
A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region.
A tragic incident has once again drawn attention in Haskovo. On 14 February 2026, a 16-year-old student from the Atanas Burov Finance and Economics High School took his own life at his home
A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.
Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites
