Bulgaria Launches Full-Scale Search for Missing Fishing Vessel off Sozopol

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol. The last detected signal came from northeast of Cape Korakya. Three people were on board the vessel at the time.

Authorities, including the Maritime Administration, the Border Police, and the Navy, are fully engaged in the search. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Burgas is overseeing the operation, which has been activated under the National Plan for Maritime Search and Rescue.

Efforts so far have been hampered by severe weather, with strong winds, heavy seas, and icy conditions preventing aircraft deployment. A motor rescue boat from the Maritime Administration and a Border Police patrol boat initially joined the search but had to return to base due to the worsening conditions.

The Bulgarian Navy’s frigate "Drazki" has been deployed to survey the area, while all participating agencies continue coordinating closely to locate the vessel and its crew. Officials emphasize that the operation is ongoing and fully mobilized, with safety and rapid response as priorities.