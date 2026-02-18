Former President Calls Out Political Bias in Gyurov’s Caretaker Cabinet, Warns Citizens to Watch Closely

Former President Rumen Radev expressed sharp criticism of the newly announced caretaker cabinet under Prime Minister-designate Andrey Gyurov, describing it as a “party cabinet” and urging the public to closely monitor its actions and the upcoming early parliamentary elections. Speaking shortly after the cabinet’s announcement, Radev emphasized that the National Assembly had effectively removed the presidential institution from the process of forming a caretaker government, resulting in a cabinet populated by politically aligned individuals.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Who's Who in Andrey Gyurov's Caretaker Cabinet

“The responsibility for this government lies entirely with the prime minister and the parties participating in it. In essence, this is a party cabinet,” Radev said, calling on society to observe its performance and hold those who violated the Constitution accountable with their votes in April.

Earlier in the day, President Iliana Yotova formally accepted the proposed composition and structure of Gyurov’s cabinet. The caretaker government includes representatives from multiple political formations, including WCC-DB, GERB, as well as former ministers from parties that split from the DPS and WCC, alongside non-partisan experts. Some continuity remains, with the Minister of Defense retaining their position from the previous “Zhelyazkov” cabinet.

Reactions to the caretaker cabinet have varied across the political spectrum. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) criticized the appointment of a deputy prime minister from an NGO that had previously pressured the Ministry of Interior, describing the cabinet as weak and unprofessional. DPS-New Beginning referred to it as a “Yotova ‘Soros-Petrokhan’ cabinet,” while GERB maintained that they had no objections to the caretaker ministers and emphasized that responsibility rested with the president. BSP urged deputies to monitor the cabinet’s work rather than criticize Yotova.

Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov, commenting on the cabinet in NOVA NEWS, noted that Radev’s reaction was notable and distinct from expected political responses. Cholakov suggested that Radev sought to distance himself from the cabinet to avoid perceptions that he was influencing its formation for political gain. By labeling it a party cabinet, Radev places responsibility squarely on Gyurov while leaving open the possibility of broader cooperation in the future. Cholakov also remarked that key ministers, including Justice and Interior, would likely focus on ongoing investigations such as the “Petrohan” case, while some figures, like Daniel Mitov, may remain silent due to concerns over potential future accountability.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

President Yotova is expected to issue decrees formally appointing the caretaker government and setting the date for early elections on April 19, marking Bulgaria’s eighth parliamentary vote since 2021. The caretaker cabinet will have the central task of ensuring fair elections and maintaining law and order during the electoral process.