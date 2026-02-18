Bulgaria Weather Update: No Wind and Clearer Skies Expected on Thursday

After a day marked by snow, low temperatures, and strong winds, Bulgaria can expect calmer conditions on Thursday. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), no warnings for dangerous weather are currently in effect across the country.

For February 18, 2026, NIMH maintains active alerts for hazardous weather, including second-degree (orange) and first-degree (yellow) warnings for snowfall and strong, gusty winds affecting much of the nation. The institute has released a detailed municipal map highlighting areas at risk.

Looking ahead to February 19, atmospheric pressure is expected to remain near the monthly average and gradually rise before decreasing slightly by the end of the day. Nighttime skies will be mostly clear, transitioning to scattered high clouds during the day. Westerly winds will ease overnight, with calm conditions prevailing in most lowland and valley regions, although localized fog and reduced visibility may occur. During daylight hours, winds will shift to the south-southwest and intensify. Temperatures will range from minus 5° to 0° in the lowlands, rising to between 7° and 12° during the day. In Sofia, residents can expect a low near minus 4° and a high around 8°.

Mountain conditions will feature scattered high clouds and a moderate south-southwest wind, which will strengthen near northern slopes. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach approximately 5°, dropping to around minus 3° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain mostly sunny, with a gentle to moderate south wind. Daytime highs will be between 7° and 10°, while the sea temperature will range from 5° to 7°, with waves at 2-3 points.