UN Experts Warn Epstein Abuse Network May Meet Threshold for Crimes Against Humanity

A group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council has warned that abuses linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may meet the legal definition of crimes against humanity, citing the scale, organisation and international reach of the alleged acts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the UN experts said millions of documents made public by the United States authorities paint a picture of systematic violence rooted in dehumanisation, racism, corruption and extreme misogyny. According to the panel, the material suggests that crimes were committed against women and girls in a coordinated and transnational manner, potentially crossing the threshold set by international law for crimes against humanity.

The experts called for comprehensive investigations not only into Epstein himself but also into his network of associates, which they said includes figures from politics, business, science and cultural life around the world. They described the allegations emerging from the released material as pointing to what appears to be a “global criminal enterprise” that was able to operate for years without meaningful accountability.

The condemnation follows the January 30 publication of approximately 3.5 million pages of US government records connected to Epstein-related investigations. The release was mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bipartisan law adopted in November that required all such documents to be published in searchable form within 30 days, with redactions allowed solely to protect victims’ identities. Despite this, the deadline passed with only partial disclosure, and even the January release has been criticised as incomplete, with reports suggesting that more than six million documents may exist.

While the newly disclosed records have shed further light on Epstein’s links to influential individuals, critics argue that accountability remains limited. Epstein himself avoided serious punishment for years, including a 2008 plea deal in Florida in which he admitted to soliciting a minor and sex trafficking but served only 13 months in custody. He later died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges. His former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for her role in the trafficking scheme.

The UN experts also criticised the extent of redactions in the released files, saying they appear to shield powerful individuals rather than solely protect victims. They warned that incomplete disclosure has left many survivors feeling retraumatised and subjected to what they described as institutional gaslighting. At the same time, the panel raised alarm over what it called “botched redactions” that exposed sensitive personal information, noting that more than 1,200 victims have been identified in the documents released so far.

Their concerns mirror criticism within the United States, where lawmakers have accused the administration of President Donald Trump, a former associate of Epstein, of failing to comply fully with the transparency law by withholding or over-redacting documents beyond what Congress permitted. The United States Department of Justice has not publicly responded to these allegations.

The UN panel stressed that calls to move on from the Epstein files are unacceptable, arguing that doing so would amount to a failure toward survivors. They insisted that all allegations contained in the released material require independent, thorough and impartial investigation, both to establish individual responsibility and to explain how such crimes were allowed to persist for so long without being stopped.