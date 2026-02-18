Bulgaria: Gyurov Defends Caretaker Cabinet as Parties Clash Over Fair Elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said the nomination of Andrey Yankulov sends a clear message about the importance placed on judicial reform. According to Gyurov, Yankulov’s role in investigating the “Eight Dwarfs” case provides strong moral grounds to demand accountability from the Prosecutor General’s Office. The prime minister stated that the cabinet expects Yankulov to actively pursue this task.

Gyurov stressed that he personally bears responsibility for all ministers in the caretaker cabinet, noting that public attention is currently focused on the Interior Ministry. He described Interior Minister Emil Dechev as a criminal judge with the capacity to address a long-standing gap between identifying election violations and securing convictions afterward. According to Gyurov, the expectation is that Dechev will restore this link and ensure consequences for any electoral misconduct. He emphasized that Dechev’s lack of party affiliation is crucial to avoiding accusations of political bias during the election period.

Expertise and Civic Oversight as Key to Fair Elections

The caretaker prime minister underlined that all ministers were selected for their professional background. He pointed to Hasan Ademov, recalling his experience as chair of the parliamentary social committee during the 47th National Assembly, as well as Ivan Hristanov, whom Gyurov described as highly regarded within the agricultural sector.

Gyurov added that fair elections depend not only on firm action by the Interior Ministry but also on active civic participation. In this context, he highlighted Stoil Tsitselkov, noting his long-standing involvement with the Civil Council of the Central Election Commission. According to Gyurov, Tsitselkov’s expertise will help ensure transparency and proper coordination with citizens throughout the electoral process.

Sofia Municipality: Klisurski’s Appointment and Institutional Continuity

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev publicly supported Georgi Klisurski’s decision to accept the post of Minister of Finance in the caretaker government. Terziev said participation in such a cabinet is a matter of duty to the state rather than personal ambition.

The mayor emphasized that he and Klisurski have worked closely in managing Sofia’s finances under conditions of limited resources and institutional pressure. He praised Klisurski’s professionalism, attention to public funds, and ability to defend decisions he considers correct. Terziev announced he would temporarily assume Klisurski’s responsibilities within Sofia Municipality.

Terziev noted that while the caretaker cabinet lacks a mandate for long-term reforms, it carries the critical responsibility of maintaining state functioning and organizing fair elections. He expressed confidence that Klisurski would contribute stability, discipline, and professionalism during this short but demanding period.

Sofia Provides Two Caretaker Ministers

Sofia Municipality will be represented by two ministers in the caretaker cabinet. Alongside Klisurski as Finance Minister, Sredets district mayor Traycho Traykov was appointed Minister of Economy and Industry. Terziev reiterated his belief that the cabinet’s role is to stabilize governance and prepare the ground for a smoother transition after the elections.

Parliamentary Criticism and Political Reactions

The parliamentary group of GERB declared that responsibility for the caretaker cabinet lies entirely with President Iliana Yotova. According to GERB MP Kostadin Angelov, the central test for the cabinet will be its ability to ensure fair elections, adding that the composition shows signs of political signaling in multiple directions.

Strong criticism also came from There Is Such a People. MPs Stanislav Balabanov and Toshko Yordanov described the cabinet as a “Petrohan government” and questioned the influence of NGOs and political networks. Balabanov alleged behind-the-scenes influence and expressed distrust in the cabinet’s ability to organize impartial elections.

From DPS-New Beginning, deputy parliamentary group chair Iskra Mihaylova said the cabinet was approved too quickly and labeled it the “Yotova–Soros–Petrohan” cabinet. She claimed some ministers were connected to the “Petrokan” affair and announced that her party would use all parliamentary mechanisms to monitor the government’s actions.

“Revival” and Further Objections

Leader of Revival, Kostadin Kostadinov, described the caretaker cabinet as a collection of “mummies of the transition” and called for the immediate withdrawal of Justice Minister Yankulov. He accused multiple political forces of forming what he described as a “political Frankenstein” and questioned the necessity of appointing a deputy prime minister responsible for fair elections.