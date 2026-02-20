Lack of Anti-Inflation Policy Is a Growing Concern for Bulgaria

Lyubomir Datsov, a member of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that the country faces a growing problem due to the lack of an anti-inflationary policy, despite the current inflation not being overly high. He made the remarks on NOVA NEWS, noting that while some inflation is normal as the economy adapts to changing circumstances, ignoring measures to curb it is a real concern.

Datsov emphasized that citizens can distinguish between politicians offering empty populist promises and those who understand the necessary economic steps. “When someone talks about an anti-inflationary policy, you know they are serious. But if they speak about controlling prices, be prepared to pay the price yourself,” he said.

He also outlined four key areas the caretaker government must address to prepare the next regular administration for an effective start. These include a horizontal administrative reform, a pension insurance reform emphasizing the second pillar as central to the system’s future, and reassessments in healthcare and education to improve their existing models.

On wage increases, Datsov noted that the previously approved 5% raise cannot be implemented under current legislation. “There is no money to cover this increase with the current legal framework,” he added, highlighting the limitations faced by the government in fulfilling such commitments.