Lack of Anti-Inflation Policy Is a Growing Concern for Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Lack of Anti-Inflation Policy Is a Growing Concern for Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Lyubomir Datsov, a member of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that the country faces a growing problem due to the lack of an anti-inflationary policy, despite the current inflation not being overly high. He made the remarks on NOVA NEWS, noting that while some inflation is normal as the economy adapts to changing circumstances, ignoring measures to curb it is a real concern.

Datsov emphasized that citizens can distinguish between politicians offering empty populist promises and those who understand the necessary economic steps. “When someone talks about an anti-inflationary policy, you know they are serious. But if they speak about controlling prices, be prepared to pay the price yourself,” he said.

He also outlined four key areas the caretaker government must address to prepare the next regular administration for an effective start. These include a horizontal administrative reform, a pension insurance reform emphasizing the second pillar as central to the system’s future, and reassessments in healthcare and education to improve their existing models.

On wage increases, Datsov noted that the previously approved 5% raise cannot be implemented under current legislation. “There is no money to cover this increase with the current legal framework,” he added, highlighting the limitations faced by the government in fulfilling such commitments.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: anti-inflationary, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Makes Pedophilia Registry Partially Public to Protect Children

The National Assembly has approved amendments to the Child Protection Act that make part of the National Register for Cases of Pedophilia accessible to the public.

Society | February 20, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Enters Stable Phase as Awareness Grows

Following the initial busy period at the start of 2026, the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria has moved into a steadier and more predictable phase. Both citizens and businesses are now operating calmly with the new currency.

Business » Finance | February 20, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria to See Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds on Friday

Friday, February 20, will bring dynamic and cloudy weather throughout Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:13

Bulgaria’s New Foreign Minister Sets Focus on Ukraine, OECD, and Balkans Policy

The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad

Politics » Diplomacy | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:59

Bulgaria: Borissov Reviews Zhelyazkov Cabinet Achievements and Calls for Full Election Mobilization

GERB leader Boyko Borissov met with ministers from the outgoing “Zhelyazkov” cabinet after they formally handed over power to the caretaker government, using the gathering to review the work of the administration and outline the party’s next political ste

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Election Commission Launches Preparations for April 2026 Snap Vote

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched the practical phase of preparations for Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 19, 2026 under Presidential Decree No. 58

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: Household Incomes Grow Faster Than Spending in Late 2025

Average household income per person in Bulgaria grew more strongly than spending during the last quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Finance | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:30

Financier Predicts Bulgaria Will See Gradual Rise in Loan Interest Rates

Financier Levon Hampartzumyan has forecast a gradual rise in loan interest rates in Bulgaria, noting that current levels are historically very low and cannot be sustained indefinitely.

Business » Finance | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 11:20

Bulgaria: Lev Phase-Out Continues According to Plan, Slower Pace Expected Ahead

The withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins is continuing in line with the approved schedule, although the pace of the process is expected to ease in the coming period

Business » Finance | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 17:25

Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 16:22

Bulgaria’s Q4 GDP Growth Slows to 2.9 Percent Amid Rising Imports

In the final quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy showed signs of slowing, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising by 2.9 percent year-on-year, down from 3.1 percent in the same period of 2024.

Business » Finance | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 10:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria