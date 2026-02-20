Lack of Anti-Inflation Policy Is a Growing Concern for Bulgaria

Bulgaria Makes Pedophilia Registry Partially Public to Protect Children
The National Assembly has approved amendments to the Child Protection Act that make part of the National Register for Cases of Pedophilia accessible to the public.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Lyubomir Datsov, a member of Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council, has warned that the country faces a growing problem due to the lack of an anti-inflationary policy, despite the current inflation not being overly high. He made the remarks on NOVA NEWS, noting that while some inflation is normal as the economy adapts to changing circumstances, ignoring measures to curb it is a real concern.
Datsov emphasized that citizens can distinguish between politicians offering empty populist promises and those who understand the necessary economic steps. “When someone talks about an anti-inflationary policy, you know they are serious. But if they speak about controlling prices, be prepared to pay the price yourself,” he said.
He also outlined four key areas the caretaker government must address to prepare the next regular administration for an effective start. These include a horizontal administrative reform, a pension insurance reform emphasizing the second pillar as central to the system’s future, and reassessments in healthcare and education to improve their existing models.
On wage increases, Datsov noted that the previously approved 5% raise cannot be implemented under current legislation. “There is no money to cover this increase with the current legal framework,” he added, highlighting the limitations faced by the government in fulfilling such commitments.
Average household income per person in Bulgaria grew more strongly than spending during the last quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.
Financier Levon Hampartzumyan has forecast a gradual rise in loan interest rates in Bulgaria, noting that current levels are historically very low and cannot be sustained indefinitely.
The withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins is continuing in line with the approved schedule, although the pace of the process is expected to ease in the coming period
Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.
The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.
In the final quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy showed signs of slowing, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising by 2.9 percent year-on-year, down from 3.1 percent in the same period of 2024.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace