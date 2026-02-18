Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections
GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19
A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor. Bulgarian authorities report that the incident constitutes intercourse with a child who was unable to defend themselves and did not give consent.
The case was officially opened on Tuesday by the district office in Rila, operating under the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil. Investigators have identified the suspect as a local resident, and he was subsequently detained by police warrant.
Pre-trial proceedings are now underway, with further investigative steps being conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.
The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday
The Ministry of Interior has published a report detailing its investigation into the activities of the association linked to Ivaylo Kalushev. The document is now publicly available on the Ministry’s website.
A teacher from the Pleven region has been taken into custody over allegations of sexual abuse involving two 13-year-old girls
The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years
Deyan Iliev, the man who discovered the bodies in the Petrohan lodge on February 2 and subsequently alerted the police, has left Bulgaria,
