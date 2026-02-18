Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor. Bulgarian authorities report that the incident constitutes intercourse with a child who was unable to defend themselves and did not give consent.

The case was officially opened on Tuesday by the district office in Rila, operating under the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil. Investigators have identified the suspect as a local resident, and he was subsequently detained by police warrant.

Pre-trial proceedings are now underway, with further investigative steps being conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.