Tragedy Near Vidin: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies in Collision with Truck

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city. The incident occurred on the main E-79 road in the village of Ruzhintsi, with the first report made yesterday at 4:46 p.m. via the emergency number 112.

The collision took place at the junction of "Mladost" and "G. Dimitrov" streets. A 30-year-old man from Gorni Lom, driving a Volkswagen Golf and licensed for four years, failed to stop at a “Stop” sign and collided with a Romanian Daf truck with a semi-trailer traveling toward Vidin.

Emergency teams from Belogradchik arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the young girl in the car. The driver and a 58-year-old female passenger were transported to Vidin hospital, with the woman’s condition described as life-threatening. Another passenger, aged 33, was taken by a relative to Lom hospital, examined, and later released for home care.

Tests conducted on the truck driver showed no traces of alcohol or drugs. An operational team carried out a full inspection of the accident site, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to investigate the circumstances of the crash.