Tragedy Near Vidin: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies in Collision with Truck

Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections
GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city. The incident occurred on the main E-79 road in the village of Ruzhintsi, with the first report made yesterday at 4:46 p.m. via the emergency number 112.
The collision took place at the junction of "Mladost" and "G. Dimitrov" streets. A 30-year-old man from Gorni Lom, driving a Volkswagen Golf and licensed for four years, failed to stop at a “Stop” sign and collided with a Romanian Daf truck with a semi-trailer traveling toward Vidin.
Emergency teams from Belogradchik arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of the young girl in the car. The driver and a 58-year-old female passenger were transported to Vidin hospital, with the woman’s condition described as life-threatening. Another passenger, aged 33, was taken by a relative to Lom hospital, examined, and later released for home care.
Tests conducted on the truck driver showed no traces of alcohol or drugs. An operational team carried out a full inspection of the accident site, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort
A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.
A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region.
A tragic incident has once again drawn attention in Haskovo. On 14 February 2026, a 16-year-old student from the Atanas Burov Finance and Economics High School took his own life at his home
A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.
Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace