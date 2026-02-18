Officially: Andrey Gyurov Presented the Caretaker Cabinet as Bulgaria Prepares for Early Vote in April
Bulgaria is entering a new political phase as the caretaker government led by Andrey Gyurov takes shape, with early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19, 2026. President Iliyana Yotova received Gyurov at “Dondukov” 2, where he formally presented the composition of his interim cabinet. The president emphasized the high expectations placed on the government, noting the need for transparency, fairness, and integrity in managing the upcoming elections.
Gyurov, appointed acting prime minister following consultations with parliamentary groups, assured that his team would consist of professionals chosen for experience and expertise rather than political affiliation. The caretaker cabinet’s top priority is to prepare and oversee the early elections, the eighth such vote since 2021, following the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s administration after widespread protests last year. Previous attempts to form a government under the mandates given to GERB, “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) all failed, paving the way for early elections.
President Yotova stressed that the caretaker government must not only organize free and fair elections but also continue work on ongoing high-profile cases, including the Petrohan investigation, and ensure that the public’s trust in institutions is maintained. She underlined the responsibility of the nominated Interior Minister in preventing irregularities before and during the elections, while also coordinating with the Central Election Commission to guarantee a campaign environment where citizens can make informed choices.
The cabinet presented by Gyurov includes Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Maria Nedina, and Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections Stoil Tsitselkov. Key ministerial positions also include Georgi Klisurski as Finance Minister, Emil Dechev as Interior Minister, Nadezhda Neinski as Foreign Minister, and Atanas Zapryanov as Defense Minister. Other portfolios cover transport, labor, innovation, education, health, culture, agriculture, environment, economy, energy, electronic government, tourism, and youth and sports. Each minister was selected for their professional background and capacity to manage critical tasks during the transitional period.
Here is the full list of ministers in the caretaker “Gyurov” government
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice – Andrey Yankulov
Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds – Maria Nedina
Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections – Stoil Tsitselkov
Minister of Finance – Georgi Klisurski
Minister of Internal Affairs – Emil Dechev
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Nadezhda Neinski
Minister of Regional Development and Public Works – Angelina Boneva
Minister of Transport and Communications – Korman Ismailov
Minister of Labor and Social Policy – Hasan Ademov
Minister of Defense – Atanas Zapryanov
Minister of Innovation and Growth – Irena Mladenova
Minister of Education and Science – Sergey Ignatov
Minister of Health – Mihail Okoliyski
Minister of Culture – Nayden Todorov
Minister of Agriculture and Food – Ivan Hristanov
Minister of Environment and Water – Julian Popov
Minister of Economy and Industry – Irina Stonova
Minister of Energy – Traicho Traikov
Minister of Electronic Government – Georgi Sharkov
Minister of Tourism – Irena Georgieva
Minister of Youth and Sports – Dimitar Iliev
The president highlighted the pressing challenges the caretaker government faces, including addressing rising commodity and energy prices, securing European Union funds, and protecting the incomes of Bulgaria’s most vulnerable citizens. Foreign policy is also a priority, with Bulgaria expected to defend strong national positions in European forums, ensuring that the country’s voice remains clear and influential.
Gyurov’s appointment follows constitutional provisions that allow the governor or deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) to serve as acting prime minister if they consent, resigning from their previous role temporarily. Gyurov, who served as deputy manager of the BNB’s Issuance Department, had faced scrutiny from the anti-corruption commission in 2024 over his involvement with private companies, a decision he challenged, with the matter currently under review by the Court of the European Union in Luxembourg.
The presentation of the cabinet concludes the procedural step mandated by the constitution, giving Gyurov and his team a two-month window to organize and conduct the April elections. With public expectations high, the government is under pressure to demonstrate efficiency, transparency, and impartiality, both in the electoral process and in the broader administration of state affairs during this transitional period.
The caretaker government’s success will be measured not only by the smooth execution of the elections but also by its ability to stabilize public confidence, safeguard essential services, and navigate Bulgaria’s domestic and European priorities amid political uncertainty.
