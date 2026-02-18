Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.

According to the investigation, on February 14, the man assaulted his father in their apartment in the Lyulin district of Sofia. The attack involved both punches to the head and stab wounds inflicted with a knife.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the accused was initially detained for 72 hours under a prosecutor’s order. Subsequently, the supervising prosecutor requested the Sofia District Court to impose a permanent detention measure. The court approved the request, placing the man in custody, a decision which can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.