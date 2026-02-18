Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment @novinite.com

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.

According to the investigation, on February 14, the man assaulted his father in their apartment in the Lyulin district of Sofia. The attack involved both punches to the head and stab wounds inflicted with a knife.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the accused was initially detained for 72 hours under a prosecutor’s order. Subsequently, the supervising prosecutor requested the Sofia District Court to impose a permanent detention measure. The court approved the request, placing the man in custody, a decision which can be appealed before the Sofia City Court.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, stab, man

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:07

Sofia to Expand Tram Network with 80 New Vehicles in Major 2026 Investment

Sofia Municipality has initiated the process to acquire 80 new trams, with an initial market consultation already posted on the national public procurement portal.

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 16:41

EU Prosecutors Charge Four in Bulgaria Over Fraud with Disability Employment Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.

World » EU | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:02

Sofia Proposes New Admission Rules for Nurseries and Kindergartens

Sofia Municipality has proposed changes to the rules governing admission to nurseries and kindergartens in the Bulgarian capital

Society » Education | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:09

Nazi-Linked Lukovmarsh Took Place in Sofia After Court Overturned City Ban

A procession in memory of Gen. Hristo Lukov took place in Sofia on Saturday, after a court decision lifted the municipality’s ban on the event.

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:07

Newborn Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Playground in Sofia

A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.

Society » Incidents | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:07

Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Petrohan Suicides, Okolchitsa Case Involves Murder and Suicide (UPDATED)

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:02

Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: Interior Ministry Details Findings on Ivaylo Kalushev’s NGO and Related Complaints

The Ministry of Interior has published a report detailing its investigation into the activities of the association linked to Ivaylo Kalushev. The document is now publicly available on the Ministry’s website.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03

Bulgaria: Teacher Arrested in Pleven Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Two 13-Year-Old Girls

A teacher from the Pleven region has been taken into custody over allegations of sexual abuse involving two 13-year-old girls

Crime | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 13:25

Bulgarian Court Cuts Sentence for Husband Who Killed Wife and Hid Her in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:02

Man Who Found Bodies in Petrohan Lodge Left Bulgaria, Investigation Continues

Deyan Iliev, the man who discovered the bodies in the Petrohan lodge on February 2 and subsequently alerted the police, has left Bulgaria,

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 16:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria