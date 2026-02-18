Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Petrohan Suicides, Okolchitsa Case Involves Murder and Suicide (UPDATED)

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented additional findings on the cases at Petrohan and Okolchitsa during a joint briefing, attended by Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova, senior officials from the Interior Ministry, and Criminal Police representatives. Authorities reiterated that the investigation remains active, with further expert examinations underway, including psychological and psychiatric analyses aimed at clarifying motive and sequence of events.

Nikolova stated that the evidence collected so far points to suicide in the Petrohan case and to murder followed by suicide in Okolchitsa. She stressed that these conclusions are based on the current factual record and will be reassessed if new circumstances emerge. According to her, there is no information indicating the presence of a recruited or active undercover agent among the deceased, and prosecutors are determined to prevent the case from being politicized while strictly adhering to the rule of law.

Investigators again confirmed that no other individuals were present at the Petrohan lodge on the night when Plamen Statev, Ivaylo Ivanov, and Decho Iliev died. Surveillance footage from six cameras installed around the property fully covers access routes to the former hut, including the approach road, forest side, entrance area, and parking zone. Some cameras activated only upon movement, while others were damaged or destroyed during the fire, limiting recoverable footage.

Newly released clips, recorded between January 31 and February 2, show Ivaylo Kalushev arriving at the lodge on January 31, where he is seen being met by the three men later found dead. Footage also captures ATVs passing along the road but continuing without stopping. After 5:50 p.m. on February 1, no further traffic or external presence is recorded. Investigators presented video showing the outbreak of the fire at 8:04 p.m. on February 1, starting in the basement and spreading upward. In the footage, a lantern is seen moving through the building, and one of the men, Ivaylo Ivanov, is visible moving with his trousers on fire. Authorities described this as the last recorded moment showing the three men alive.

The cameras also documented the arrival of Deyan Iliev, who discovered the bodies on February 2 at 10:59 a.m., followed hours later by Interior Ministry teams and tactical police units. Officials said the electric fence around the property was intact, with no traces of intrusion, vehicles, or people entering the perimeter before law enforcement arrived.

Forensic findings show gunshot residue on the hands of Plamen Statev and Decho Iliev, while Ivaylo Ivanov’s clothing also tested positive despite blood traces on his hands. DNA from all three men was found on the weapons recovered at the scene. Ivanov sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the temple, while Statev and Iliev also suffered temple wounds. In the Okolchitsa case, residues were detected on Ivaylo Kalushev and Nikolay Zlatkov, with Kalushev’s blood testing positive for phenobarbital, a sedative. Kalushev was found to have two gunshot wounds, with the second proving fatal.

Authorities confirmed that objective evidence indicates members of the group had contacts with politicians and public officials. These links are currently being examined. Prosecutors emphasized that while such contacts are under review, there is no indication at this stage of institutional cover-up or protected status.

The Interior Ministry reported that ammunition found at the Petrohan site ignited spontaneously during the fire. Investigators added that the group’s activities had developed over several years, both in Bulgaria and abroad, and that international partner services could be approached if further assistance becomes necessary. Additional expert reports are being commissioned, including consultations with leading specialists in psychology.

Deputy Prosecutor Nikolova said the prosecution is working quickly but with precision, aiming to assemble all elements of what she described as an exceptionally complex and disturbing case. “Some of the facts we are uncovering are deeply troubling and contradict basic values,” she noted, adding that nothing will be concealed and every relevant lead will be pursued to establish the objective truth and the motives behind the deaths.

Separately, political reactions continued, with representatives of “We Continue the Change” criticizing past oversight by state institutions, including SANS, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Interior Ministry. They questioned how the group was able to operate for years, pointing to issues surrounding firearms permits and the operation of the “Kosmos” school linked to the lodge. Authorities responded that all such aspects remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Tags: Petrohan, Murder, suicides, Bulgaria

