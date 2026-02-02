Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Leave Dozens of Bulgarian Villages Without Power

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Smolyan municipality as severe winter weather continues to affect the region. Heavy snowfall combined with strong winds has left several settlements isolated, including the villages of Mugla, Gela, and Solishta, which remain inaccessible. Snow accumulations in some areas have exceeded 25 cm, and fallen trees have further complicated travel and disrupted electricity supply.

Authorities have restricted the movement of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers on key routes, including the Rozhen and Prevala passes, as well as sections of the Devin-Mikhalkovo (III-866) and Batak-Dospat (II-37) roads. Light snow and strong gusts are affecting high-altitude areas, while 18 snow-clearing machines have been deployed to keep roads passable.

Deputy Mayor of Smolyan, Eng. Mariana Tsekova, confirmed that fallen trees are blocking multiple municipal roads, while five villages in the region have lost electricity due to damage to the power grid. Deputy Regional Governor Adrian Petrov added that the outages are the result of fallen trees and heavy snow overnight. Villages affected include Lyaskovo, Breze, Zagrazhden in Banite municipality, Petkovo and Kiselchovo in Smolyan, and the areas of Hajdushki Polyani, Chudnite Mostove, and Teklen Dol.

In Sliven, 11 settlements are without electricity following strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, which caused fallen trees, damaged roof tiles, and disrupted the trolleybus network. Municipal teams have secured hazardous areas, including a damaged traffic light in the city’s market, and emergency crews are working to restore power. Despite the conditions, the municipal road network remains passable, with roads being treated for winter conditions.

The Stara Zagora region is also experiencing widespread power outages due to strong winds, affecting villages such as Benkovski, Malko Kadievo, Dalboki, Oryahovitsa, Podslon, and Rumania, along with Nikolaevo and smaller settlements in Pavel Banya municipality. Emergency teams from EVN are on site, responding to multiple fallen trees across the region. Torrential rainfall also caused flooding in four houses in Yagoda, though no road closures have been reported, and dam levels remain stable.

In the Lovech region, nearly 40 settlements have been left without electricity, particularly in the municipalities of Lovech, Ugarchin, and Lukovit. Over 100 personnel are working to repair medium-voltage power lines, with restoration expected in some areas by late evening. Snow accumulation of over 25 cm, combined with strong winds and fallen trees, continues to hinder the repair work. Roads remain passable in winter conditions, though trucks over 12 tons are restricted on the Troyan Pass.

Gabrovo and Sevlievo are also facing significant disruptions. More than 30 villages and several city neighborhoods in Gabrovo municipality have lost power due to wet snow and fallen trees. Traffic along the Gabrovo-Sevlievo road, a critical route toward Sofia, remains challenging because of icing, while the Shipka Pass is covered in snow but remains passable. Some remote settlements are difficult to reach, public transport is delayed, and 13 children in Kramolin were unable to attend school due to unsafe road conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with emergency teams deployed across affected regions to restore electricity and maintain safe road access. Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and to stay updated on local advisories as snowfall and high winds persist.