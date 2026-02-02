Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Leave Dozens of Bulgarian Villages Without Power

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:41
Bulgaria: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Leave Dozens of Bulgarian Villages Without Power

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Smolyan municipality as severe winter weather continues to affect the region. Heavy snowfall combined with strong winds has left several settlements isolated, including the villages of Mugla, Gela, and Solishta, which remain inaccessible. Snow accumulations in some areas have exceeded 25 cm, and fallen trees have further complicated travel and disrupted electricity supply.

Further reading: Snowstorms Paralyze Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Closed, Power Cuts and School Closures Spread

Authorities have restricted the movement of heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers on key routes, including the Rozhen and Prevala passes, as well as sections of the Devin-Mikhalkovo (III-866) and Batak-Dospat (II-37) roads. Light snow and strong gusts are affecting high-altitude areas, while 18 snow-clearing machines have been deployed to keep roads passable.

Deputy Mayor of Smolyan, Eng. Mariana Tsekova, confirmed that fallen trees are blocking multiple municipal roads, while five villages in the region have lost electricity due to damage to the power grid. Deputy Regional Governor Adrian Petrov added that the outages are the result of fallen trees and heavy snow overnight. Villages affected include Lyaskovo, Breze, Zagrazhden in Banite municipality, Petkovo and Kiselchovo in Smolyan, and the areas of Hajdushki Polyani, Chudnite Mostove, and Teklen Dol.

In Sliven, 11 settlements are without electricity following strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, which caused fallen trees, damaged roof tiles, and disrupted the trolleybus network. Municipal teams have secured hazardous areas, including a damaged traffic light in the city’s market, and emergency crews are working to restore power. Despite the conditions, the municipal road network remains passable, with roads being treated for winter conditions.

The Stara Zagora region is also experiencing widespread power outages due to strong winds, affecting villages such as Benkovski, Malko Kadievo, Dalboki, Oryahovitsa, Podslon, and Rumania, along with Nikolaevo and smaller settlements in Pavel Banya municipality. Emergency teams from EVN are on site, responding to multiple fallen trees across the region. Torrential rainfall also caused flooding in four houses in Yagoda, though no road closures have been reported, and dam levels remain stable.

In the Lovech region, nearly 40 settlements have been left without electricity, particularly in the municipalities of Lovech, Ugarchin, and Lukovit. Over 100 personnel are working to repair medium-voltage power lines, with restoration expected in some areas by late evening. Snow accumulation of over 25 cm, combined with strong winds and fallen trees, continues to hinder the repair work. Roads remain passable in winter conditions, though trucks over 12 tons are restricted on the Troyan Pass.

Gabrovo and Sevlievo are also facing significant disruptions. More than 30 villages and several city neighborhoods in Gabrovo municipality have lost power due to wet snow and fallen trees. Traffic along the Gabrovo-Sevlievo road, a critical route toward Sofia, remains challenging because of icing, while the Shipka Pass is covered in snow but remains passable. Some remote settlements are difficult to reach, public transport is delayed, and 13 children in Kramolin were unable to attend school due to unsafe road conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with emergency teams deployed across affected regions to restore electricity and maintain safe road access. Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and to stay updated on local advisories as snowfall and high winds persist.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, power, villages

Related Articles:

Snow and Subzero Temperatures Grip Bulgaria as Roads Remain Passable Nationwide

Snowfall across Bulgaria will continue on Monday, February 2. Precipitation is expected to ease toward the late afternoon, when clouds will gradually break and begin to thin.

Society » Environment | February 2, 2026, Monday // 09:26

Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49

Bulgaria’s Military Standing: Ahead of Serbia and North Macedonia, But Lags Behind Regional Powers

Bulgaria holds the 62nd position worldwide in the military power index, according to the latest assessment by the online platform Global Firepower.

Politics » Defense | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:20

Global Central Bank Assets: Who Wields the Most Monetary Power

Central banks are pivotal in maintaining economic stability, controlling inflation, and supporting the smooth functioning of financial markets.

World | January 12, 2026, Monday // 08:50

Road Conditions in Bulgaria Remain Challenging as Snow and Ice Persist

Following recent heavy snowfalls, road conditions across Bulgaria continue to be difficult, with winter hazards affecting travel nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 9, 2026, Friday // 09:00

Sofia Battles Winter Chaos as Snowplow Burns and Roads Freeze

Early Monday, a snowplow caught fire on Sofia’s Northern Tangent, just before the Kostinbrod junction, causing traffic to back up in the direction of Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 10:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather Update: No Wind and Clearer Skies Expected on Thursday

After a day marked by snow, low temperatures, and strong winds, Bulgaria can expect calmer conditions on Thursday

Society » Environment | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 17:04

Snowstorms Paralyze Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Closed, Power Cuts and School Closures Spread

Severe winter conditions have caused widespread disruption across Bulgaria, with heavy snowfall, strong winds and poor visibility leading to road closures, traffic restrictions, power outages and changes to school schedules in several regions.

Society » Environment | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:15

Bulgaria Faces Severe Ice Storm and Strong Winds on Wednesday

Bulgaria is bracing for a challenging day on Wednesday, February 18, as icy conditions, strong winds, and widespread precipitation are expected, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reports

Society » Environment | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Adds 20 New Vehicles to Boost Protection of Natura 2000 Sites

Twenty new high-clearance vehicles have been added to support state authorities in safeguarding Bulgaria’s territories within the EU’s Natura 2000 ecological network

Society » Environment | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 09:32

Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions.

Society » Environment | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria Faces Cold Start to the Week with Rain in the East and Snow in the Mountains

Atmospheric pressure is set to increase, though it will stay below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight, precipitation will persist in parts of southwestern Bulgaria and in eastern regions, while higher elevations may see light snowfall.

Society » Environment | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 21:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria