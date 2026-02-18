Bulgarian Breaking Federation Announces 2026 Sports Calendar

The Bulgarian Breaking Federation (BBF) has unveiled its official calendar of events for 2026, highlighting four major competitions across the country. Established on August 7, 2019, the BBF is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, developing, and promoting breaking culture in Bulgaria. Its mission focuses on uniting the community, supporting youth and high-performance sports, and fostering socially meaningful initiatives through breakdancing.

The 2026 season will feature four key competitions in different cities:

DP Razgrad – March 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. in Razgrad.

NT Sofia – April 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. in Sofia.

NT Sofia – September 19, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. in Sofia.

DP Yambol – November 21, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. in Yambol.

These events are part of BBF’s strategy to develop talent among children and youth, while also providing a platform for high-performance athletes and enthusiasts to showcase their skills.

About the Federation

BBF’s governing structure includes a General Assembly, a Board of Directors, and a Chairman. The General Assembly, which comprises all members of the federation, allows each member club one vote, ensuring that decisions reflect the collective interests of the breaking community.

Since its founding, BBF has operated under a four-year development program, updated annually, focusing on the growth of breakdancing culture and competitive sport in Bulgaria. Through collaboration and coordinated efforts, the federation aims to strengthen the sport’s presence nationwide and nurture the next generation of Bulgarian breakdancers.

Fans and participants are encouraged to follow BBF events in 2026, which promise to deliver high-level performances, community engagement, and the continued celebration of Bulgaria’s breakdancing culture.