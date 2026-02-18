Zelensky: Ukrainians Will Not Accept a Peace Deal That Hands Donbas to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear that Ukrainian society would categorically reject any peace agreement that requires Kyiv to unilaterally withdraw from Donbas and transfer control of the region to Russia. Speaking in an interview with Axios, Zelensky stressed that such an outcome would amount to abandoning Ukrainian land and citizens, something he believes the public would not forgive.

According to Zelensky, the only realistic way to unlock progress on territorial issues is through direct talks with the Kremlin. He said he has instructed his negotiating team to work toward arranging a leaders’ meeting in Geneva, involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia. While he signaled readiness to discuss reciprocal troop withdrawals, Zelensky insisted that any pullback by Ukrainian forces must be matched by an equivalent withdrawal by Russian troops. He also rejected Moscow’s claims of sovereignty over Donbas.

Zelensky noted that Kyiv and Washington are aligned on the principle that any potential peace agreement must be approved through a nationwide referendum. In his assessment, an agreement that simply freezes the current front line in Donbas could gain public acceptance. However, a deal that strips Ukraine of sovereignty over the region and leaves its residents under Russian control would almost certainly be voted down. As he put it, Donbas remains an integral part of Ukraine, including its people, territory and national symbols.

At the same time, Zelensky addressed the issue of elections, saying discussions are under way about holding a presidential vote alongside a referendum. He revealed that Russia has agreed only to a one-day ceasefire to facilitate elections, far short of the roughly 60 days Ukraine considers necessary to organize a credible process. He described Moscow’s stance as unrealistic and indicative of a lack of serious commitment to peace. While he previously said he intended to leave politics after the war, Zelensky acknowledged that if elections were held during an unstable ceasefire, he might consider running again, depending on public sentiment. He also recalled that, as of mid-February, a large majority of Ukrainians opposed holding elections while the war continues.

Zelensky added that during talks, US mediators floated the idea of Ukrainian forces withdrawing from areas of Donbas they currently control, with the territory potentially becoming a demilitarized free economic zone. He said Washington has not taken a formal position on future sovereignty over the area. Russian representatives, he noted, promised during a second round of discussions to consult Moscow and return with a clearer proposal on territorial arrangements.

The latest round of negotiations in Geneva brought together delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The Ukrainian side is led by Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. After the first day of talks, Umierov said he held a separate coordination meeting with representatives from the US and key European partners, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, to align positions and plan next steps. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a shared approach among Ukraine, its Western allies and Washington.

Umierov confirmed that both political and military working groups would resume discussions the following morning. He also outlined the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, which includes senior officials from the presidential office, parliament, the armed forces and military intelligence. The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, while the US team includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner and senior US military officials.

Following the talks, Witkoff said there had been “meaningful progress” toward a possible settlement, crediting Donald Trump for bringing the sides together. He said both parties agreed to brief their respective leaders and continue working toward an agreement. Earlier, Trump had publicly urged Ukraine to engage quickly in the negotiations.

Despite these statements, the atmosphere around the Geneva talks has remained tense. Russian positions presented during the discussions were described by some observers as obstructive, and the negotiations unfolded against the backdrop of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the eve of the meeting.