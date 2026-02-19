Tributes Across Bulgaria Mark 153 Years Since the Death of the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski

This year marks 153 years since the Apostle of Freedom was executed near Sofia. The anniversary is not seen as a moment of death but as the beginning of his immortality in Bulgarian historical memory. Traditionally, on February 19 Bulgarians bow before Levski’s monument in the capital, although historians have long clarified that the execution took place on February 18.

The tribute to Vasil Levski is marked today following an appeal by historians from the history faculties of Veliko Tarnovo University St. St. Cyril and Methodius and Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, together with scholars from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. They called on state and public institutions to adhere strictly to the historically established date of Levski’s death.

For many Bulgarians, the day of Levski’s execution carries greater emotional weight than the date of his birth. Various explanations have been offered, ranging from a sense of collective guilt over the inability to save him, to the belief that his moral resurrection after death elevated him into a timeless national symbol. A former monk turned revolutionary, Levski championed a vision of freedom grounded in equality among peoples, personal sacrifice, discipline, and moral integrity. While his image is often displayed behind politicians, it frequently serves as a symbolic backdrop rather than a reflection of his ideal of a “pure and holy republic,” an aspiration that remains unfulfilled.

The text also recalls one of the enduring literary controversies surrounding Levski, linked to a stanza in Hristo Botev’s poem “Vasil Levski.” Researcher Iliya Todorov argues that a later editorial change altered the original verse, turning it into a widely repeated but historically inaccurate quotation. Such distortions, scholars note, are part of the broader mythologization surrounding Levski’s figure. Yet even stripped of legend, he remains the most revered figure in Bulgarian history. Historian Prof. Nikolay Genchev described Levski as a form of national capital that shapes collective memory, moral judgment, and self-confidence, offering a standard against which both individuals and society measure themselves.

Levski was captured on December 27, 1872 at the Kakrina Inn. The identity of his betrayer has never been conclusively proven. Initially, Ottoman authorities were unaware of the significance of the man they had detained. During his trial in Sofia, Levski built his defense around the legal rights of Christians under Ottoman law, carefully avoiding implicating members of the internal revolutionary network. He distanced himself from the actions of Dimitar Obshti and insisted he had sought lawful reforms within the empire. The death sentence was issued on January 14 and confirmed on January 21, 1873. Historians maintain that the commission which judged him acted outside its legal authority. Ultimately, two men were executed, Levski and Obshti, while dozens of others were imprisoned or exiled. Levski was hanged on February 18, 1873, at the age of 35.

According to historians, the long-standing observance of February 19 stems from calendar discrepancies. February 6 under the Julian calendar corresponds to February 18 in the Gregorian system used today. The correct date is now reflected in school textbooks, and since 2009 Veliko Tarnovo and several other cities have officially commemorated Levski on February 18.

Across the country, the 153rd anniversary is marked with religious services, military rituals, and public commemorations. In Karlovo, Levski’s birthplace, church services, processions, and a ceremonial gathering at his monument form the core of the program. National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan is among those paying tribute. Military ceremonies are also taking place in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, and dozens of other towns, involving units from the Armed Forces, military bands, and honor guards.

In the capital, Levski’s image is projected onto the façade of the Municipal building through a large-scale light installation, while access to public parks near key monuments has been opened for citizens. In Lovech, a civil pilgrimage and memorial service are held before the country’s largest monument to Levski, while Troyan organizes a torchlight procession for the second consecutive year.

Educational institutions are also actively involved. Students in towns such as Elin Pelin mark the anniversary with poems, songs, drawings, and wreath-laying ceremonies. Teachers emphasize Levski’s ideals of freedom, responsibility, and moral consistency, presenting him not only as a historical figure but as a lasting ethical benchmark for future generations.

Throughout Bulgaria, the anniversary is observed not simply as a remembrance of an execution, but as a reaffirmation of the values Levski embodied and the enduring challenge of living up to them.

Read more about Levski: Vasil Levski: The Hero Who Shaped Bulgaria’s Path to Freedom