Snowstorms Paralyze Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Closed, Power Cuts and School Closures Spread

Severe winter conditions have caused widespread disruption across Bulgaria, with heavy snowfall, strong winds and poor visibility leading to road closures, traffic restrictions, power outages and changes to school schedules in several regions.

Major road closures and restrictions

Traffic on the Trakia highway has been fully suspended between Burgas and Zimnitsa because of snowstorms and sharply reduced visibility. Passenger cars are being redirected along the old Burgas-Karnobat road, while trucks over 12 tonnes must use alternative routes via Petolatchka, Yambol, Sredets and Elhovo. Heavy goods vehicles are also banned from sections of the Rishki Pass between Karnobat and the Shumen border, as well as from the I-6 road between Burgas and Yambol.

The Burgas-Dolno Ezerovo road is closed to cars between the “Somat” area and the neighbourhood due to flooding on Dryanovo Street, the lowest point in the area where water from nearby fields has accumulated. Only buses, vans and trucks are allowed through, with a detour set via the Gorno Ezerovo district. Fire crews are pumping out the flooded section, and authorities say the road should reopen shortly. Rainfall in the area reached 65 litres per square metre, but officials report no immediate danger to residents.

North and northeast under heavy snow

Intense snowfall and strong winds have also affected northeastern Bulgaria. The first-class Ruse-Razgrad-Shumen road has been closed to heavy vehicles, while snowdrifts and limited visibility continue to complicate travel. In the Razgrad region, February 18 has been declared a non-school day, although kindergartens remain open. Distance learning has been introduced in Silistra, Glavinitsa and Dulovo, and schools in Tutrakan are also closed for the day.

In the Dobrich region, trucks over 12 tonnes are temporarily banned from all republican roads, and a similar restriction is in place on the Varna-Dobrich road. Despite ongoing snow clearing, some vehicles have become stranded after drivers underestimated the conditions.

Mountain passes and power outages

A particularly difficult situation has developed around the Shipka Pass and the Pre-Balkan area, where heavy snowfall combined with gale-force winds has sharply reduced visibility. Although traffic through Shipka has not been fully stopped, it is proceeding under extreme winter conditions. Several settlements have been left without electricity due to downed power lines, with repair crews struggling against the wind to restore supply.

Power outages have also been reported in parts of Shumen region, including municipalities such as Varbitsa and Veliki Preslav, as well as in areas around Kazanlak, where fallen trees and broken cables have caused local damage. No injuries have been reported.

Incidents and appeals to drivers

Across the country, there have been multiple incidents involving stranded or stalled vehicles, particularly heavy trucks and buses with worn tyres. In Veliko Tarnovo region, snow-related disruptions have affected key routes, including the Sofia-Varna and Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo roads. A Bulgarian bus with 25 passengers en route to Bucharest became stuck near Vardim, but all passengers were safe and assistance was dispatched.

Authorities report that 45 snow-clearing machines are working nationwide, while Sofia Municipality has deployed around 150 machines within the capital. An orange weather warning is in force for 15 regions, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 100 km/h.

Road agencies and police are urging motorists to travel only if necessary, ensure vehicles are properly equipped for winter conditions, drive at appropriate speeds and strictly follow instructions and detour routes as the situation remains highly dynamic.