Bucharest-Bound Bus Slides into Ditch Near Bulgarian Village, Passengers Safe

Society » INCIDENTS | February 18, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bucharest-Bound Bus Slides into Ditch Near Bulgarian Village, Passengers Safe

A bus carrying 25 passengers on a route to Bucharest became stranded near the Bulgarian village of Vardim, close to Svishtov, amid difficult winter conditions in the Veliko Tarnovo region. Despite the worsening weather, authorities reported that there are currently no closed roads or official traffic restrictions in the area.

The incident occurred on the Vardim–Tsenovo road, where the bus slid into a roadside ditch roughly 300 meters from the roadway. Due to an initial mistake in reporting the vehicle’s exact location, police, fire crews and road services spent a considerable amount of time trying to locate it, according to Ventsislav Angelov, head of the Regional Road Administration, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio.

Angelov said all passengers remained inside the bus, were not exposed to cold, and faced no immediate danger. Road service equipment was dispatched to the scene and the vehicle was in the process of being pulled out.

Snow removal operations continue across the region as snowfall persists. Traffic through the Republika Pass is taking place under winter conditions, with particular difficulties reported for heavy goods vehicles.

According to Angelov, the situation with trucks remains unstable. Some drivers are using worn tires and ignoring restrictions introduced in neighboring regions, which at times obstructs snow-clearing machinery. However, he stressed that there are currently no stranded heavy vehicles within the Veliko Tarnovo region itself.

Tags: bus, Bucharest, conditions

