Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: Interior Ministry Details Findings on Ivaylo Kalushev’s NGO and Related Complaints

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: Interior Ministry Details Findings on Ivaylo Kalushev’s NGO and Related Complaints Ivaylo Kalushev

The Ministry of Interior has published a report detailing its investigation into the activities of the association linked to Ivaylo Kalushev. The document is now publicly available on the Ministry’s website.

The publication follows an order from Interior Minister Daniel Mitov dated February 5, 2026. The order tasked a commission from the Inspectorate Directorate with examining signals and complaints connected to the organization known as the “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas” (NACPT) and the involvement of Ministry of Interior employees in these matters.

The inspection identified four reports concerning the NGO founded by Kalushev, some of which raised allegations of sexual abuse of minors and the production of pornographic materials involving children. Interviews conducted with witnesses, relatives, and parents of minors revealed claims of abuse, including sexual exploitation.

The first report, submitted on February 2, 2022, concerned a threat and potential self-harm near the Petrohan lodge, just days after the association was founded, in the Berkovitsa Regional Administrative District.

A second report focused on violations tied to the framework agreement between the Ministry of Environment and Water and the NACPT, prompting the State Police to open an official investigation.

The third report was filed by the grandparents of an 8-year-old boy. They claimed the child had been withdrawn from school by his mother and placed under the care of rangers affiliated with the association, who promised to teach him “useful skills.” Over eight months, the grandparents had limited contact and noticed behavioral changes. The report also detailed that the child had traveled to Nepal and Tibet with the rangers. During subsequent checks, minors aged 13 and 14 were found at the Petrohan lodge on June 19, 2024, with no legal violations identified at that time. The grandparents later withdrew their report on June 13, 2024.

An anonymous report from February 2022 further alleged that Kalushev led a Buddhist religious group involved in sexual abuse of minors, creation of pornographic content, and possession of illegal weapons hidden in secret locations.

The inspection, conducted by the Inspectorate Directorate, confirmed that the association is represented by Ivaylo Ivanov, with its Board of Directors comprising Ivaylo Ivanov, Ivaylo Kalushev, and Nikolay Zlatkov. The founders include Professors Nikolay Maistorov, Stilyana Dimitrova, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev.

The report notes that public records contain no information on the members of the association, and no employment or civil contracts have been registered with the NACPT. The commission concluded that, for the purposes of the inspection, all individuals connected to the NGO should be considered its founders.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interior, Bulgaria, kalushev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections

GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:21

US Tankers and Cargo Planes Spotted in Bulgaria as Tensions With Iran Intensify

A notable presence of US military aircraft has been observed at Terminal 1 of Sofia Airport in Bulgaria, according to former Deputy Foreign Minister and security analyst Milen Keremedchiev

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:16

Oath Taken: New Caretaker Cabinet Takes Over in Bulgaria, Focus on Elections, Budget Stability and Rule of Law

The caretaker government headed by Andrey Gyurov officially entered office after taking the oath before the National Assembly in the presence of President Iliana Yotova

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:07

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34

Caretaker Government Appointed in Bulgaria, Early Elections Set for April 19

Vice President Iliana Yotova has formalized the appointment of a caretaker government headed by Andrey Gyurov, the presidency announced on Thursday.

Politics | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:22

Bulgaria: Household Incomes Grow Faster Than Spending in Late 2025

Average household income per person in Bulgaria grew more strongly than spending during the last quarter of 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

Business » Finance | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:07

Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Petrohan Suicides, Okolchitsa Case Involves Murder and Suicide (UPDATED)

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:02

Bulgaria: Teacher Arrested in Pleven Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Two 13-Year-Old Girls

A teacher from the Pleven region has been taken into custody over allegations of sexual abuse involving two 13-year-old girls

Crime | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 13:25

Bulgarian Court Cuts Sentence for Husband Who Killed Wife and Hid Her in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:02

Man Who Found Bodies in Petrohan Lodge Left Bulgaria, Investigation Continues

Deyan Iliev, the man who discovered the bodies in the Petrohan lodge on February 2 and subsequently alerted the police, has left Bulgaria,

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 16:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria