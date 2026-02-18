Bulgaria Faces Severe Ice Storm and Strong Winds on Wednesday

Bulgaria is bracing for a challenging day on Wednesday, February 18, as icy conditions, strong winds, and widespread precipitation are expected, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reports. Almost the entire country has been placed under yellow and orange warnings for high winds.

Across northeastern regions, ice floes are forecast to form in some areas, while precipitation will gradually taper off from the west during the afternoon. Skies are expected to clear later, giving way to mostly sunny conditions, but strong northwest winds will continue to gust across the country.

Temperatures will remain low, with minimums ranging from minus 2° to 3° and maximums between 2° and 7°. In the capital, Sofia, residents can expect temperatures between around minus 1° in the morning and 3° during the day. Mountain areas will see heavy snowfall, particularly in higher altitudes, with temperatures dropping to about minus 5° at 1,200 meters and minus 9° at 2,000 meters. Strong to hurricane-force winds could trigger blizzards and drifting snow in mountain passes.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate, bringing rain that may turn into snow in certain areas. Ice is most likely along the northern coastline. Northwest winds will channel cold air inland, with coastal temperatures peaking between 4° and 5°, while sea temperatures remain at 5°-7° and waves reaching 2-3 points.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has issued a warning to drivers, urging them to ensure vehicles are prepared for winter conditions. Road crews are monitoring forecasts and will prioritize treatment of motorways, key first- and second-class roads, and mountain passes connecting northern and southern Bulgaria. Snow removal and preventive measures will be activated as quickly as possible, and temporary closures may be enforced on particularly hazardous sections.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution, maintain safe distances, avoid sudden maneuvers, and refrain from overtaking snow removal vehicles. Vehicles not equipped for winter conditions can obstruct traffic and hinder the work of road maintenance teams, potentially increasing risks for all travelers.