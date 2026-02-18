Snezhanka Beats Tzatziki: Bulgarian Salad Leads International Cucumber Dish Ranking

The traditional Bulgarian salad "Snezhanka" has claimed the top spot in TasteAtlas’ ranking of the “50 Best-Rated Dishes with Cucumber,” surpassing well-known regional favorites like Greek tzatziki and Turkish cacık. Prepared from strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, dill, oil, and salt, “Snezhanka” earned a rating of 4.3, edging out Greek tzatziki, which scored 4.2, while Turkish cacık ranked 11th with a score of 4.

Other notable entries include the Greek country salad horyatiki in third place, made with tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onion, and optionally olives, feta, green peppers, and dressed with olive oil and lemon or vinegar. Fourth was the Mexican dish aguachile, a spicy preparation with shrimp, cucumber, red onion, and lime, followed by the Peruvian uchukuta sauce, featuring chili, grated cucumber, peanuts, huacatay leaves, condensed milk, onion, and coriander. The Bulgarian cold soup tarator was also recognized, securing 12th place with a rating of 3.9, while the famous Shopska salad was notably absent, despite similar salads from Greece, Turkey, Serbia, Israel, Iran, and Afghanistan being included.

The TasteAtlas ratings are drawn from user feedback, with a system that filters out bot, nationalist, or local patriotic votes and prioritizes verified, competent users. By January 24, 2026, the platform had recorded 940,959 ratings, of which 610,190 were validated. The omission of Turkish tzatziki from the top ten drew reactions in Turkey, with some media noting the long-standing culinary rivalry between Greek and Turkish versions of the dish.