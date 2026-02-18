Bulgaria’s Average Salaries Rise 11% in 2025, but Regional Gaps Remain

Bulgaria: GERB Prepares Leadership Shake-Up Ahead of Elections
GERB is set to hold a reporting and election national assembly on March 22 in Sofia, marking the start of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average salary in Bulgaria reached €1,369, reflecting an annual increase of 11%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Despite this overall growth, wages remain unevenly distributed across regions and economic sectors.
Sofia continues to lead the country in earnings, with an average salary of €1,914 at the end of 2025, substantially higher than other areas. Other regions with comparatively higher wages include Vratsa (€1,301), Varna (€1,284), and Sofia Province (€1,296). Conversely, Vidin recorded the lowest average salary at €932, with Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, and Montana also among the regions with lower incomes.
The Employment Agency reported that Bulgaria’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4% in January 2026, placing it among the lowest in the European Union. This represents a modest improvement of 0.17 percentage points compared to January 2025, signaling continued stability in the labor market.
The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort
A rescue operation is ongoing to locate a Bulgarian fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday in the Black Sea near Sozopol.
After a day marked by snow, low temperatures, and strong winds, Bulgaria can expect calmer conditions on Thursday
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl near Vidin, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Danube city.
A partial state of emergency has been declared in Smolyan municipality as severe winter weather continues to affect the region.
A new scientific analysis warns that chikungunya, a tropical virus known for causing intense and long-lasting pain, can now be spread by mosquitoes across much of Europe.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace