Bulgaria’s Average Salaries Rise 11% in 2025, but Regional Gaps Remain

Society | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 13:05
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average salary in Bulgaria reached €1,369, reflecting an annual increase of 11%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Despite this overall growth, wages remain unevenly distributed across regions and economic sectors.

Sofia continues to lead the country in earnings, with an average salary of €1,914 at the end of 2025, substantially higher than other areas. Other regions with comparatively higher wages include Vratsa (€1,301), Varna (€1,284), and Sofia Province (€1,296). Conversely, Vidin recorded the lowest average salary at €932, with Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, and Montana also among the regions with lower incomes.

The Employment Agency reported that Bulgaria’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4% in January 2026, placing it among the lowest in the European Union. This represents a modest improvement of 0.17 percentage points compared to January 2025, signaling continued stability in the labor market.

