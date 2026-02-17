Sofia to Expand Tram Network with 80 New Vehicles in Major 2026 Investment

Sofia Municipality has initiated the process to acquire 80 new trams, with an initial market consultation already posted on the national public procurement portal. Deputy Mayor for Transport Viktor Chaushev announced the development on Facebook on February 17.

The project forms a key part of Sofia’s 2026 budget vision and marks the city’s largest investment in tram rolling stock in 15 years. The procurement plan includes not only the delivery of the tram vehicles, but also the construction of supporting maintenance infrastructure, a 30-year service agreement, and training for operational staff.

Chaushev emphasized that the goal is to establish a sustainable, long-term management model for the tram network, with clear responsibilities and predictable operations. He added that the project will secure high-quality tram services for decades ahead and create conditions for expanding the network, including the corridor along Todor Kableshkov Boulevard.

The procedure is being launched despite the absence of an approved state and municipal budget and ongoing financial pressures in the transport sector. According to the deputy mayor, strategic infrastructure decisions must continue to move forward, even under short-term constraints.