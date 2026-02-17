Bulgaria to Build Station for World’s Largest Radio Telescope

Bulgaria is set to complete construction of its first observation station for the world’s largest low-frequency radio telescope by the end of 2026, the Institute of Astronomy at the National Astronomical Observatory of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAO-BAS) announced. This station will become part of the LOFAR (Low Frequency Array) network, marking Bulgaria’s entry into cutting-edge European radio astronomy.

LOFAR is a pan-European project and the largest telescope of its kind in the world. It currently operates 52 antenna stations across eight countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Expansion plans include additional stations in Italy and Bulgaria, bringing Southeast Europe into the network. The telescope enables research across multiple scientific fields, from solar physics and space weather to galaxy formation, pulsar studies, transient radio phenomena, and the mapping of cosmic magnetic fields.

Bulgaria joined as a co-founder of the European Research Infrastructure Consortium LOFAR ERIC in December 2023, alongside Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. The LOFAR-BG station is financed through the National Roadmap for Scientific Infrastructure 2020-2027 and coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES). The station is being constructed near the National Astronomical Observatory Rozhen, enhancing Bulgaria’s role in European radio astronomy.

In parallel with construction, the Institute of Astronomy will organize a summer internship program in 2026 focused on radio astronomy and LOFAR-BG development. The initiative targets students, doctoral candidates, and young researchers interested in radio astronomy, physics, and engineering, providing hands-on experience with the telescope and its operations.

This project not only strengthens Bulgaria’s position in scientific research but also connects local researchers and students to a broader European network of astronomers and advanced observational tools.