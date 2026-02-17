Second Student Death in a Year Shocks Haskovo School

Society » INCIDENTS | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:15
Bulgaria: Second Student Death in a Year Shocks Haskovo School

A tragic incident has once again drawn attention in Haskovo. On 14 February 2026, a 16-year-old student from the Atanas Burov Finance and Economics High School took his own life at his home, according to information published by Glasnews.bg, citing an anonymous source.

This is the second fatal case involving a student from the same school within less than a year, a circumstance that has intensified public concern and prompted questions about prevention and institutional response.

School principal Tsanko Tsankov said the available information points to problems related to the family environment and circumstances outside the school. He noted that the high school has psychologists on staff who work with students and that inspections by the relevant institutions are ongoing, but declined to comment further while the case is under review.

Despite these assurances, the repetition of such a tragedy in a short period has raised doubts about whether the measures introduced after the previous incident were sufficient, and whether broader, more coordinated prevention efforts are required.

Specialists stress that adolescent suicide rarely stems from a single cause and is usually the result of a complex combination of family, social, psychological and environmental factors. Still, when similar incidents occur at the same school within a limited timeframe, expectations for transparency and concrete action grow.

Parents and the wider community are now asking what prevention programmes are in place, how students at risk are being identified and supported, whether parents are engaged after such incidents, and if an internal assessment was carried out following the earlier tragedy.

For now, institutions have not released detailed official information. The investigation continues, and authorities are expected to clarify all relevant circumstances surrounding the case.

Tags: suicide, school, haskovo

