Second Student Death in a Year Shocks Haskovo School

Bulgaria: Teacher Arrested in Pleven Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Two 13-Year-Old Girls
A teacher from the Pleven region has been taken into custody over allegations of sexual abuse involving two 13-year-old girls
A tragic incident has once again drawn attention in Haskovo. On 14 February 2026, a 16-year-old student from the Atanas Burov Finance and Economics High School took his own life at his home, according to information published by Glasnews.bg, citing an anonymous source.
This is the second fatal case involving a student from the same school within less than a year, a circumstance that has intensified public concern and prompted questions about prevention and institutional response.
School principal Tsanko Tsankov said the available information points to problems related to the family environment and circumstances outside the school. He noted that the high school has psychologists on staff who work with students and that inspections by the relevant institutions are ongoing, but declined to comment further while the case is under review.
Despite these assurances, the repetition of such a tragedy in a short period has raised doubts about whether the measures introduced after the previous incident were sufficient, and whether broader, more coordinated prevention efforts are required.
Specialists stress that adolescent suicide rarely stems from a single cause and is usually the result of a complex combination of family, social, psychological and environmental factors. Still, when similar incidents occur at the same school within a limited timeframe, expectations for transparency and concrete action grow.
Parents and the wider community are now asking what prevention programmes are in place, how students at risk are being identified and supported, whether parents are engaged after such incidents, and if an internal assessment was carried out following the earlier tragedy.
For now, institutions have not released detailed official information. The investigation continues, and authorities are expected to clarify all relevant circumstances surrounding the case.
A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.
Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites
An 18-year-old high school student has taken his own life in the Batak village of Nova Mahala, plunging the small community into shock, grief, and deep division
A fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa region, claimed the lives of two young girls yesterday afternoon. The children, twin sisters aged 1 year and 11 months, were asleep when the nanny left the house to fetch firewood.
A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old child late at night on the Republika Pass, after a collision between a passenger car and a heavy truck
A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state
