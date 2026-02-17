EU Prosecutors Charge Four in Bulgaria Over Fraud with Disability Employment Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.

According to investigators, two companies were set up solely to gain access to a European Union programme financed through the European Social Fund. The scheme was designed to promote labour market integration and social inclusion for people with permanent disabilities. However, the investigation found that the firms had no intention of conducting genuine business activity or offering real jobs to members of the target groups.

Instead, the companies were allegedly created to siphon off EU money earmarked for salaries. With the assistance of a fourth accomplice, three company managers submitted misleading information, claiming they had hired eligible employees who, in practice, carried out no work at all.

The inquiry also established that the supposed employees were instructed to hand back more than half of their declared wages in cash. This method was used to minimise paper traces and conceal the fraudulent nature of the operation.

In total, the two companies received EUR 42,621, equivalent to BGN 83,359. The amount and details were confirmed by the prosecution service led by Laura Kövesi, which is overseeing the case.