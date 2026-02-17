Mayors Rally in Bistritsa to Support Colleague After Arson Attack

Mayors from across Bulgaria gathered in the village of Bistritsa to show support for their colleague Samuil Popov, following the arson of his home and car on Monday night, Bulfoto reported. The demonstration, held in front of the local administration building, was attended by political figures including MP Venko Sabrutev from “We Continue the Change.”

The National Association of Mayors of Municipalities in Bulgaria issued a strong statement, calling the incident a troubling example of pressure on local authorities. Popov linked the arson to his efforts to curb illegal dumping of earth masses and construction waste in the area. He emphasized that while the landfill represented an administrative violation rather than a criminal act, it posed a risk of landslides, and his repeated reports to the Ministry of Economy had so far gone unanswered.

Popov also recalled a previous incident from last summer, when masked men entered the Bistritsa city hall searching for him. He noted that no progress had been made in that case. The association of mayors stressed that threats against local leaders often arise from a lack of state regulation, citing insufficient legal landfills as an example. In a declaration, they condemned deliberate arson, highlighting that such attacks undermine both public safety and democratic processes.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev called for immediate security measures for Popov, noting the dangers to his family and children. “Behind such attacks is not just an elected representative, but a family and children who live in fear,” Terziev said. He demanded that competent authorities ensure the mayor’s protection and prevent further incidents.

Police later confirmed that five men had been arrested in connection with the arson, which involved both the car and the front door of Popov’s home, and a motorcycle was reportedly used in the attack. Popov described the act as a crossing of boundaries by individuals who considered themselves untouchable, and expressed hope that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The incident was condemned by Terziev as well as municipal councilors from both WCC-DB and GERB.

This is not the first attack on Popov. In July 2025, two masked men armed with clubs entered the village hall seeking him, apparently in response to his attempts to challenge private interests in the area. Popov suggested a link between that intrusion and the recent arson, tying both incidents to his efforts against illegal activity in Bistritsa.

Terziev highlighted that attacks on mayors are part of a wider pattern, citing similar threats against Blagomir Kotsev, mayor of Varna, who spent nearly five months in custody last year. Both Popov and Kotsev, along with Terziev, are members of WCC-DB, which has served as opposition to the ruling coalition of GERB, BSP, and TISP, supported by the controversial DPS figure Delyan Peevski. During this period, political and institutional pressure against WCC-DB mayors and councilors has intensified.

Terziev also criticized the allocation of state security resources, arguing they should be directed toward officials facing real threats rather than overprotected politicians like Peevski. In January, WCC-DB proposed legislation to remove National Security Service protection from MPs such as Peevski. While the bill passed its first reading, TISP later reversed its vote, and the measure was ultimately rejected.