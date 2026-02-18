Bulgarian Tourism Grows 5.8% in 2025, Led by Visitors from Turkey, Israel, and Germany

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tourism Grows 5.8% in 2025, Led by Visitors from Turkey, Israel, and Germany

Bulgarian tourism experienced a strong rebound in 2025, with notable increases in visitor numbers, overnight stays, and tourism revenues, according to outgoing Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh.

The minister described 2025 as a successful year for the sector, attributing the growth to targeted policies and effective cooperation with municipalities and industry stakeholders. The total number of tourists visiting Bulgaria rose by 5.8%, nearly double the European average, placing the country among the top ten in Europe for tourism growth.

Borshosh highlighted that Bulgarian tourism has fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, with foreign visitor numbers up by 16% compared to 2019. Growth was particularly strong in key markets: Turkey accounted for a 61% increase, Israel 30%, and Germany 24%.

The tourism season has also expanded beyond the traditional peak months of June, July, and August. April saw a 5% rise in tourist visits, May 7.8%, September 5.2%, and October 11%, demonstrating significant development in the so-called “shoulder months” of the season. This broader seasonal growth was a key achievement for Bulgarian tourism in 2025, according to Borshosh.

