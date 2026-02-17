Denkov: WCC-DB Could Support Radev if Corruption Is Tackled Seriously

Politics | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Denkov: WCC-DB Could Support Radev if Corruption Is Tackled Seriously Denkov (left), Radev (right)

WCC-DB MP Nikolai Denkov has indicated that his political formation could support President Rumen Radev and his team in elections, provided there is a genuine commitment to tackling corruption. Speaking to Nova TV on Tuesday, Denkov emphasized that any potential coalition would depend on clear positions regarding corruption, Bulgaria’s relations with the EU, Russia, and the United States, and the willingness to implement meaningful reforms. He cited a recent sociological survey suggesting that half of Radev’s supporters believe Bulgaria should consider leaving the EU, highlighting the need for clarity in political stances.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

Denkov stressed that his party has not engaged in discussions with Andrey Gyurov about ministerial appointments. While he expressed respect for Gyurov, he noted that Gyurov has been largely absent from active politics since leaving “We Continue the Change” to serve at the Bulgarian National Bank. The WCC-DB co-chair also highlighted the importance of public trust in key officials, particularly the Minister of Interior, praising Boyko Rashkov for successfully curbing vote-buying in contested districts.

On the ongoing investigation into the “Petrohan” tragedy, Denkov criticized the handling of the case and called for international experts from trusted countries like Germany and France to be involved. He described the media and political attacks surrounding the deaths of six people, including a 15-year-old, as “fierce and cynical,” aimed at discrediting his political formation ahead of the elections and diverting attention from institutional responsibility. Denkov pointed out that a prosecutor-led investigation had been agreed upon last year but was later suspended, and stressed that neither he nor other PP-DB leadership personally knew the victims.

Denkov defended former Environment Minister Borislav Sandov, under whom the memorandum of cooperation with Kalushev’s National Agency for Control of Protected Areas (NAKZT) was signed, describing attacks on Sandov as politically motivated. He reiterated that the Green Movement split from WCC-DB years ago, framing the criticism as part of a broader effort against his party. Denkov also noted that similar organizations with “national” in their name are common in Bulgaria, and WCC-DB plans to propose legislative changes to limit the use of such terms in association names.

Addressing the private school “Kosmos,” Denkov explained that the license under which the student involved in the Okolchitsa camper tragedy was enrolled had been issued correctly in 2022 when he served as Minister of Education. Subsequent renewals and inspections in 2024, under another acting Prime Minister and Minister of Education, found no violations, and he criticized the omission of these facts in current reporting.

Finally, Denkov targeted the acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, claiming the scandal around Kalushev’s association is being amplified ahead of elections to influence voters. He traced the initial signal against Kalushev to the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate in Montana, noting that weapons permits had previously been issued to criminally active individuals and that dismissals and reappointments within the directorate had complicated oversight.

