Trump Denies Any Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Calls Himself "Exonerated"

US President Donald Trump has once again rejected claims linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he has been “totally exonerated.” Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping to find something and found just the opposite.” He added that Epstein himself had opposed his presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced Trump’s stance, highlighting that he had severed ties with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, describing Epstein as a “creep.” Leavitt emphasized that the recent release of more than three million documents related to Epstein’s crimes underscores the transparency of the Trump administration. “Unlike many others named in these files, President Trump cut off his relationship with Epstein and has been honest about it for years,” she said, stressing that his statements have consistently remained true.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed any association with Epstein, noting that he ended their connection in the early 2000s after Epstein recruited one of Trump’s employees at Mar-a-Lago. Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, was known for his extensive network of high-profile contacts across politics, business, and entertainment. Despite ongoing scrutiny, Trump maintains that he had no involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities and has consistently distanced himself from the scandal.