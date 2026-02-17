Trump Denies Any Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Calls Himself "Exonerated"

World | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Trump Denies Any Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Calls Himself "Exonerated"

US President Donald Trump has once again rejected claims linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he has been “totally exonerated.” Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping to find something and found just the opposite.” He added that Epstein himself had opposed his presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced Trump’s stance, highlighting that he had severed ties with Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, describing Epstein as a “creep.” Leavitt emphasized that the recent release of more than three million documents related to Epstein’s crimes underscores the transparency of the Trump administration. “Unlike many others named in these files, President Trump cut off his relationship with Epstein and has been honest about it for years,” she said, stressing that his statements have consistently remained true.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed any association with Epstein, noting that he ended their connection in the early 2000s after Epstein recruited one of Trump’s employees at Mar-a-Lago. Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, was known for his extensive network of high-profile contacts across politics, business, and entertainment. Despite ongoing scrutiny, Trump maintains that he had no involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities and has consistently distanced himself from the scandal.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Epstein, files

Related Articles:

"Make a Deal or Else": Trump Issues Stark Message to Tehran Before Geneva Meeting

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran ahead of the next round of diplomatic talks in Geneva, saying Tehran must agree to a deal or face serious consequences. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump confirmed he would be involved in the n

World | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:46

“Come to the Table Fast”: Trump Presses Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks

US President Donald Trump said ahead of renewed trilateral negotiations in Geneva that Ukraine should join the talks without delay, warning that Kyiv “better come to the table fast.”

World » Ukraine | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:05

MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev has argued that referring the agreement on the so called "Trump Board Peace" to the Constitutional Court is the most appropriate way for Bulgaria to withdraw from the format without provoking political tension with the United Sta

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:14

Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace

Bulgaria will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace initiated by US President Donald Trump, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:23

Boyko Borissov’s Name Pops Up Twice in the Epstein Files

GERB leader Boyko Borissov is mentioned twice in documents within the Epstein files, the vast trove of records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019

Politics | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:12

Norway Investigates Two Senior Diplomats over Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Norwegian authorities have launched investigations into two senior diplomats in connection with their ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

World | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Prosecutors Charge Four in Bulgaria Over Fraud with Disability Employment Funds

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.

World » EU | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 15:02

Ukraine Regains 201 sq km in Five Days Amid Russian Starlink Disruptions

Ukrainian forces have recaptured 201 square kilometres of territory from Russian troops between 11 and 15 February, marking their fastest advance in over two and a half years.

World » Ukraine | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00

"We Gave Everything": Germany Runs Out of Air Defence Missiles for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has acknowledged that Germany has effectively depleted its own reserves of air defence missiles and can no longer supply Ukraine directly from its stockpiles

World » Ukraine | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 11:40

"Make a Deal or Else": Trump Issues Stark Message to Tehran Before Geneva Meeting

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran ahead of the next round of diplomatic talks in Geneva, saying Tehran must agree to a deal or face serious consequences. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump confirmed he would be involved in the n

World | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:46

“Come to the Table Fast”: Trump Presses Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks

US President Donald Trump said ahead of renewed trilateral negotiations in Geneva that Ukraine should join the talks without delay, warning that Kyiv “better come to the table fast.”

World » Ukraine | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:05

Russian Forces Capture Rivne and Press Further Toward Pokrovsk

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Rivne, situated between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, according to DeepState, a Ukrainian monitoring and analytical group. The capture forms part of a broader Russian push in this section of

World » Ukraine | February 16, 2026, Monday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria