Financier Predicts Bulgaria Will See Gradual Rise in Loan Interest Rates

Financier Levon Hampartzumyan has forecast a gradual rise in loan interest rates in Bulgaria, noting that current levels are historically very low and cannot be sustained indefinitely. Speaking on bTV, he stressed that such an increase is a natural development rather than a cause for alarm.

Hampartzumyan praised the transition to the euro, saying it had proceeded more smoothly than expected and that several anticipated risks had not materialized. He added that while the country is adjusting to the new currency, broader global economic trends, including prolonged inflation, are inevitably affecting Bulgaria.

On pricing and market practices, Hampartzumyan highlighted the importance of control and competition to ensure fair prices, clarifying that this should focus on quality oversight rather than direct price controls. He gave an example from the pharmaceutical sector, where changes in suppliers can lead to significant price shifts. “A company supplying a certain medicine stops, a new company takes over and sells it at a different price. There is no need to explain why - the previous supplier is gone, and the price is what it is,” he explained.

The financier warned against opportunistic pricing, where traders might exploit changes in the euro or market conditions to raise costs unjustifiably. His remarks underline the expectation that interest rates will rise gradually, reflecting both domestic realities and global economic pressures, while reinforcing the need for transparent and competitive market practices.