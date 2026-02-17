"We Gave Everything": Germany Runs Out of Air Defence Missiles for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has acknowledged that Germany has effectively depleted its own reserves of air defence missiles and can no longer supply Ukraine directly from its stockpiles. Speaking in response to questions about Ukraine’s shortfall in air defence capabilities, Wadephul said that the remaining missiles now come from American production, which is largely funded by European countries, with Germany bearing a significant portion of the cost.

“Partly because we don’t have any more. What there still is… comes from American production. Honestly, everything that is coming out of the production halls there now also goes directly to Ukraine,” Wadephul explained, emphasising that Germany has already provided everything it could and continues to finance a major share of the assistance flowing to Kyiv. “We have made everything available that we somehow had,” he added, noting that this support is justified as Ukraine is defending Europe’s freedom.

Wadephul also called on other European nations to contribute more to Ukraine’s air defence. He reinforced calls made by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, urging partners to examine their own stockpiles and increase their support. Wadephul highlighted that Germany has repeatedly taken such measures in the past.

The statement follows criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos over delays in air defence missile deliveries from Europe. NATO responded by asserting that Patriot missile supplies had not been delayed and noted that several partner countries would provide Ukraine with missiles from their own reserves to compensate for the shortfall in US deliveries.

Earlier, Ukraine’s NATO ambassador Alona Hetmanchuk identified the six nations providing the most support via PURL. Zelensky also reported on 14 February that interceptor missiles had arrived shortly before Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on 12 February, allowing Ukraine to intercept ballistic threats. On 16 February, he instructed the Air Force, Ministry of Defence, and Ukrenergo to prepare additional protective measures in anticipation of potential new large-scale strikes by Russia.